An undated video of Gau rakshaks from Gujarat is making the rounds on social media platforms in which they are seen smashing their vehicle into a truck allegedly smuggling cows. The video was first shared by Twitter user 187999T, who goes by the name ‘Jai Sanatan’ on the social media platform.

In a minute-long video, a man could be heard speaking in Gujarati, and when they see the truck heading toward them, he says, “Is this the same truck?” As soon as the person sitting next to him confirmed yes, he increased the speed of his vehicle and drove towards the truck. The truck tried to go off-road to avoid the gau rakshaks but couldn’t succeed.

The video cuts at this point and resumes from the point where Gau Rakshaks were out of the vehicle and showed poorly loaded cows in the truck.

In our investigation, we found out that these Gau Rakshaks were from Pranin Foundation Agniveer, Surat. OpIndia tried to contact the Foundation, but their numbers were unreachable. We will update the story once we get more details about it.

Recently another video of cow smugglers had gone viral from Gurugram, in which they were seen throwing cows from their moving truck when chased by the police. 5 cow smugglers were arrested later after a dramatic chase on the highway in Gurugram.