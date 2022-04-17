Sunday, April 17, 2022
HomeSocial MediaDaredevil Gau Rakshaks save cows from smugglers, ram their vehicle into the truck carrying...
News Reports
Updated:

Daredevil Gau Rakshaks save cows from smugglers, ram their vehicle into the truck carrying cows

The truck tried to go off-road to avoid the gau rakshaks but couldn’t succeed.

OpIndia Staff
Gau Rakshak
Gau Rakshaks smashed their car in truck to save cows (Image: SS from video)
1

An undated video of Gau rakshaks from Gujarat is making the rounds on social media platforms in which they are seen smashing their vehicle into a truck allegedly smuggling cows. The video was first shared by Twitter user 187999T, who goes by the name ‘Jai Sanatan’ on the social media platform.

In a minute-long video, a man could be heard speaking in Gujarati, and when they see the truck heading toward them, he says, “Is this the same truck?” As soon as the person sitting next to him confirmed yes, he increased the speed of his vehicle and drove towards the truck. The truck tried to go off-road to avoid the gau rakshaks but couldn’t succeed.

The video cuts at this point and resumes from the point where Gau Rakshaks were out of the vehicle and showed poorly loaded cows in the truck.

In our investigation, we found out that these Gau Rakshaks were from Pranin Foundation Agniveer, Surat. OpIndia tried to contact the Foundation, but their numbers were unreachable. We will update the story once we get more details about it.

Recently another video of cow smugglers had gone viral from Gurugram, in which they were seen throwing cows from their moving truck when chased by the police. 5 cow smugglers were arrested later after a dramatic chase on the highway in Gurugram.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,528FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com