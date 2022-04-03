Sunday, April 3, 2022
Gujarat: Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi saves a life, prevents a woman from committing suicide, video viral

As per reports, earlier also Sanghvi had tried to save life of a man who was trying to commit suicide in Surat but was unsuccessful at that time.

On Saturday (April 2) night, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi stopped his convoy and talked to a girl for over 5 minutes, who had gone to the Pal Umra Bridge in Surat to commit suicide. The sensitive approach of the BJP Minister helped save a life.

As per reports, the girl wanted to end her life by jumping into the Tapi river. She was stopped by locals. At that time, the convoy of Harsh Sanghavi, who was in his hometown of Surat, was passing by the bridge.

On seeing a large crowd, he pulled over and stepped out to inquire about the matter. Although Sanghavi had to attend a programme in Adajan area of the city, he put them on hold once he learnt that the girl wanted to commit suicide.

The Gujarat Home Minister took the time to explain to her the importance of life. Sanghavi successfully persuaded the girl from taking such a drastic step. It was only after he ensured her safety that he left for his programme. Given that the girl did not want to go home, she was taken to the local police station.

The Home Minister drew praise from all corners for his instinctive gesture. As per a report in News 18, Sanghavi had earlier also tried to saved the life of an individual who tried to commit suicide by jumping from the Sardar Bridge in Surat. However, at that time he was unsuccessful.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

