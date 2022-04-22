A day after the US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar visited the part of Kashmir illegally occupied by Pakistan and met former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, the United States has affirmed that Omar’s visit to Pakistan occupied Kashmir was unofficial and personal.

Derek Chollet, Counselor to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that Omar’s visit is unofficial and personal and it does not represent any policy change on behalf of the United States Government. Omar yesterday visited Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and met its President Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbad Sharif. She discussed the alleged violation of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir with Chaudhry and assured him about discussing the issue in the United States.

The Indian Ministry of External affairs however had condemned Omar’s visit to PoK and had said that she should practice ‘narrow-minded politics’ at home. “She visited a part of J&K currently illegally occupied by Pak. If such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home that may be her business, but violating our territorial integrity in its pursuit makes this ours. Condemnable”, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said.

Omar also met PTI chairman Imran Khan earlier yesterday at his residence in Islamabad and praised him for his position and his work against ‘Islamophobia’ globally. Khan also meanwhile appreciated her ‘courageous and principled position on issues. The US Congresswoman further noted that Pakistan and United States had huge potential to improve and strengthen bilateral relations.

It is important to note that Pakistan has made several attempts to internationalize the issue of Kashmir though India has repeatedly affirmed that ‘Kashmir is an integral part of India and that Pakistan should not interfere in its internal matters. Chollet’s statement issued on April 22 is of significance as Omar’s unofficial visit to Pakistan occupied Kashmir could have fueled the country to pull the issue of Jammu and Kashmir again at the global level.

Omar is first member of US Congress to visit Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir after a new coalition government came into power in Islamabad last week. Apart from meetings with the political leadership in Islamabad, she has plans to visit Lahore for four-days till April 24.