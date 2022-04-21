Thursday, April 21, 2022
MEA condemns US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s visit to PoK, says her ‘narrow-minded politics’ violated India’s territorial integrity, sovereignty

Omar in PoK discussed the alleged violation of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir with PoK president Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and assured him about discussing the issue in the United States

OpIndia Staff
Ilhan Omar meets PoK President Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry (Image source- Twitter)
The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday condemned the United States Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s visit to a part of Jammu and Kashmir currently illegally occupied by Pakistan and said that she should practice ‘narrow-minded politics’ at home.

“She visited a part of Jammu and Kashmir currently illegally occupied by Pakistan. If such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home that may be her business, but violating our territorial integrity in its pursuit makes this ours. Condemnable”, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi was quoted.

Omar, the Somalia-born radical Islamist politician visited Pakistan occupied Kashmir, and met its ‘President’ Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry. She discussed the alleged violation of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir with Chaudhry and assured him about discussing the issue in the United States.

According to the reports, Omar also met PTI chairman Imran Khan earlier at his residence in Islamabad. She praised him for his position and his work against ‘Islamophobia’ globally. Khan also meanwhile appreciated her ‘courageous and principled’ position on issues.

The US Congresswoman also noted that Pakistan and United States had huge potential to improve and strengthen bilateral relations. She praised the country for it’s steps taken to combat Islamophobia. This is after the United Nations last month approved a resolution setting March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbad Sharif also released a statement appreciating Omar’s ‘courage of convictions and her political struggle’. Sharif noted that Pakistan valued its longstanding relationship with the US and wanted to further deepen bilateral cooperation.

Omar’s visit to Pakistan occupied Kashmir however will indirectly boost Pakistan to pull the issue of Jammu and Kashmir to global levels. Despite India’s repeated refusal to interfere in its internal matters, Pakistan has made several attempts to raise the issue of Kashmir at the global level.

India at United Nations had said that Kashmir is and will remain an integral part of India and that India desires normal neighborly relations with all countries including Pakistan. “Any meaningful dialogue can be held only in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility, and violence. The onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive atmosphere. Till then India will continue to take firm and decisive steps to respond to cross-border terrorism”, the country had said.

Omar is the first member of the US Congress to visit Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after a new coalition government came into power in Islamabad last week. Apart from meetings with the political leadership in Islamabad, she has plans to visit Lahore for four days till April 24.

