PM Modi unveiled the 108-feet tall statue of Lord Hanuman in Morbi of Gujarat on 16 April 2022. PM Modi attended the inauguration program via video conferencing. The 108-feet high statue of Lord Hanuman is built in the Ashram of Param Pujya Bapu Keshvanand Ji in Morbi and it was unveiled by PM Modi on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

On this occasion, PM Modi said, “On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, best wishes to all of you, and to all the countrymen! On this auspicious occasion, this grand statue of Hanuman Ji has been unveiled at Morbi today. It is very pleasing to Hanuman devotees in the country and around the world.”

PM Modi further said, “Hanuman Ji connects everyone with his devotion, by his service. Everyone gets inspiration from Hanuman Ji. Hanuman is the power and strength that gave all forest-dwelling species and forest brethren the right to respect and honor. Therefore, Hanuman Ji is an important link of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

Underlining the important role Lord Hanuman played in the life of Lord Ram, PM Modi also explained the importance of Ram Katha. He said, “Ramkatha is also organized in different parts of the country. Whatever the language dialect, the spirit of Ramkatha unites everyone, unites with the devotion toward the Lord. This is the strength of the Indian faith, our spirituality, and our culture and tradition.

This statue is the second of the four statues of Lord Hanuman being built at four places in the country, one in each direction. In the north, one such statue was built at Shimla in 2010. The statue in Morbi unveiled by PM Modi is in the western part while the other two statues are being built; one in Rameshwaram and the other in West Bengal.