Wednesday, April 27, 2022
HomeNews ReportsRahul Gandhi gone abroad again, remains 'unreachable' as deal with Prashant Kishor fails: Reports
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Rahul Gandhi gone abroad again, remains ‘unreachable’ as deal with Prashant Kishor fails: Reports

India Today reported that Rahul Gandhi had left for a foreign destination about a week ago while leaving the Congress party in a state of political turmoil. Besides Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi had also left for an undisclosed foreign location.

OpIndia Staff
5

Hours after poll strategist Prashant Kishor rejected Congress’ offer to join the party, it has come to light that Rahul Gandhi has been untraceable ever since he left India for his foreign visit. On Tuesday (April 26), NDTV reported that the Congress scion has been missing for over 10 days.

At about 1 minute 26 seconds into the video, Nidhi Razdan had remarked, “It also comes at a time when Rahul Gandhi is MIA (missing in action). He is in abroad now for the last 10-12 days and is unreachable from what we hear.”

“Priyanka Gandhi was enthusiastic about PK’s entry. Sonia Gandhi, though, had to take the final decision. Even though she was believed to be enthusiastic about him earlier, she ended up cutting him down to size.”

India Today reported that Rahul Gandhi had left for a foreign destination about a week ago while leaving the Congress party in a state of political turmoil. Besides Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi had also left for abroad.

“Sources say the push for the PK promise was coming from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. They say she was trying to convince her brother and Congressmen to press the trial button. This is where the second and the latest signal comes in. Sources in the Congress say that even Priyanka Gandhi left India’s territorial boundaries during the last 24 hours,” the report added.

Although Rahul Gandhi has remained ‘untraceable’, as per NDTV, this has not stopped the Congress scion from posting misleading tweets about India turning into a ‘hate factory’. In his latest tweet on Wednesday (April 27), he had alleged that the exit of 7 global brands from India is due to the rise of the ‘Hate-in-India’ campaign.

Prashant Kishor gives 600 slides presentation, then snubs Congress’ proposal

Earlier it was reported that Prashant Kishor had given a 600 slide presentation to the party leadership to help them revive the party and save it from oblivion.

In the presentation, he had suggested Congress should try and push propaganda in the digital space and get Facebook, and Twitter influencers onboard along with like-minded media houses, which can be used for the party’s leverage. He had also suggested the party gets standup comedians on board to utilise their channels for propaganda.

Despite this, he rejected the offer to join the party. “In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms,” Prashant Kishor said in a tweet.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRahul Gandhi news, Congress Prashant Kishor, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,692FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com