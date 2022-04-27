Hours after poll strategist Prashant Kishor rejected Congress’ offer to join the party, it has come to light that Rahul Gandhi has been untraceable ever since he left India for his foreign visit. On Tuesday (April 26), NDTV reported that the Congress scion has been missing for over 10 days.

At about 1 minute 26 seconds into the video, Nidhi Razdan had remarked, “It also comes at a time when Rahul Gandhi is MIA (missing in action). He is in abroad now for the last 10-12 days and is unreachable from what we hear.”

“Priyanka Gandhi was enthusiastic about PK’s entry. Sonia Gandhi, though, had to take the final decision. Even though she was believed to be enthusiastic about him earlier, she ended up cutting him down to size.”

India Today reported that Rahul Gandhi had left for a foreign destination about a week ago while leaving the Congress party in a state of political turmoil. Besides Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi had also left for abroad.

“Sources say the push for the PK promise was coming from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. They say she was trying to convince her brother and Congressmen to press the trial button. This is where the second and the latest signal comes in. Sources in the Congress say that even Priyanka Gandhi left India’s territorial boundaries during the last 24 hours,” the report added.

Although Rahul Gandhi has remained ‘untraceable’, as per NDTV, this has not stopped the Congress scion from posting misleading tweets about India turning into a ‘hate factory’. In his latest tweet on Wednesday (April 27), he had alleged that the exit of 7 global brands from India is due to the rise of the ‘Hate-in-India’ campaign.

The ease of driving business out of India.



❌ 7 Global Brands

❌ 9 Factories

❌ 649 Dealerships

❌ 84,000 Jobs



Modi ji, Hate-in-India and Make-in-India can’t coexist!



Time to focus on India’s devastating unemployment crisis instead. pic.twitter.com/uXSOll4ndD — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 27, 2022

Prashant Kishor gives 600 slides presentation, then snubs Congress’ proposal

Earlier it was reported that Prashant Kishor had given a 600 slide presentation to the party leadership to help them revive the party and save it from oblivion.

In the presentation, he had suggested Congress should try and push propaganda in the digital space and get Facebook, and Twitter influencers onboard along with like-minded media houses, which can be used for the party’s leverage. He had also suggested the party gets standup comedians on board to utilise their channels for propaganda.

I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections.



In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 26, 2022

Despite this, he rejected the offer to join the party. “In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms,” Prashant Kishor said in a tweet.