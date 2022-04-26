Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has rejected Congress’ offer to join the party.

Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 26, 2022

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala took to Twitter to announce that the party had a discussion with Kishor after he gave a presentation on how to revive the party. Subsequently, Sonia Gandhi, the party president, had constituted an “Empowered Action Group 2024” for 2024 general elections and also invited him to join the party with a defined role and responsibility. However, Kishor has declined the offer, he said.

Surjewala said that the party appreciates the efforts and suggestions he gave to Congress.

Kishor, too, took to Twitter to announce how he has declined the ‘generous offer’.

I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections.



In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 26, 2022

He said that in his ‘humble opinion’, more than himself, the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms. Earlier, 23 senior Congress leaders calling themselves ‘G23’ have also suggested that the Gandhis must go for party to revive. However, Gandhi family loyalists have stood by the family and have pined their hopes on Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi as hope for future.

Prashant Kishor gives 600 slides presentation, suggests hiring comedians to back Rahul Gandhi

Earlier it was reported that the celebrity poll strategist had given a 600 slide presentation to party leadership to help them revive the party and save it from oblivion. In the presentation, he had suggested Congress should try and push propaganda in digital space and get Facebook, Twitter influencers onboard along with likeminded media houses which can be used for party’s leverage. He had also suggested the party gets standup comedians on board to utilise their channels for propaganda.