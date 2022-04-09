The father-in-law of deceased gynaecologist Dr Archana Sharma moved the Supreme Court seeking a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) or SIT (Special Investigating Team) probe in the case of her suicide. He also urged the Court to take suo moto action against the erring police in this case.

The petition says that the police officers were actively involved and engaged with the culprits and were acting on the behest of the goons for obvious corrupt reasons. It further says that apart from the goons involved in the matter, the police officers are also equally responsible for the suicide of Dr Archana Sharma whose professional talent, skill, and calibre were well-known in the medical field.

Father in law of deceased gynaecologist from Rajasthan moves Supreme Court seeking CBI or SIT probe in the case and also suo Motu action against erring police officers #SupremeCourt #DoctorSuicide pic.twitter.com/ByP8G4coas — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 9, 2022

The plea said that the petitioner is seeking appropriate orders and directions for a fair, impartial, and logical investigation of the case to be conducted either by the Central Bureau of Investigation or by a Special Investigating Team under the supervision and monitoring of the Court. The petitioner also sought initiation of suo moto contempt action against the erring police officers. He also requested the Court to quash the FIR registered against the deceased Dr Archana Sharma which also contains the name of her husband Dr Suneet Upadhyay.

Dr Archana’s suicide case

On March 28, a 22-year-old pregnant woman was brought to Anand hospital run by Dr Archana Sharma and her husband in Dausa. Though she was provided treatment and a child was delivered, her condition deteriorated and she died due to heavy blood loss. Reportedly, a crowd of around 200 people gathered at the hospital and charged Dr Sharma with medical negligence. An FIR was lodged against her under murder charges.

Unable to handle the stress, Dr Sharma hanged herself in a hospital room and left a suicide note in which she mentioned that the patient had died due to postpartum haemorrhage (PPH) post-delivery, a known medical complication.