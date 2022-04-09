The Sufi Islamic Board, which has been relentless in its efforts to expose the Popular Front of India (PFI), has said that it has been threatened with death for pursuing the radical Islamist outfit. PFI has been on the radar of several central agencies amidst suspicion of funding various anti-national activities in India.

The Sufi Islamic Board said that on April 7, 2022, at 11.15 pm it received a Tweet on its official Twitter Handle stating “For siding with Hindutva-Brahman supremacist fascism against Muslims i.e Hijabi Muslim school girls and Popular Front of India etc the @sufiboard exposed themselves as munafiq kaffirs”.

Along with this Tweet, some other Tweets were also tagged. In one of the tagged Tweets, there was a copy of a letter attached with the heading “Letter to the Popular Front of India. Disregard Bans and re-organise into a Revolutionary Army… in the coming civil war”.

Today (April 9, Saturday), the Sufi Islamic Board took to its official Twitter account to share a copy of the aforementioned letter. “@PFIOfficial nexus with International Jihadi Terrorist Exposed. In his letter written to #[email protected] writes thet if @sufiboard does not protect the Indian Muslim’s they should be treated as Kafirs and delt Militarily. #[email protected]@[email protected]”, Tweeted Sufi Islamic Board while sharing eth copy of the letter.

The Sufi Islamic Board said that the PFI letter read that “Jihad against the Indian regime is the right of all Muslims on Earth and it is positive to see Muslims in India mobilising under The Popular Front of India. The letter continued, “ as such, Muslims in India have the Islamically legitimate right to carry out insurgency, sabotage and espionage against the officials of the Indian regime involved in the oppression and as well as soldiers and Police officers enforcing oppression.”

In the letter, which was clearly reeking anti-government, anti-India, and anti-Hindu sentiments, the radical Islamist organization Popular Front of India also said that already the “Sufi Islamic board (Shaukat Ali) has criticized Popular Front of India for radicalizing the Muslims. No, it is the fascist BJP / RSS Hindutva Brahmin supremacist policies that are alienating the Muslims and if groups like the Sufi Islamic board do not fall in line behind the project to protect the Muslims of India from prosecution and potential genocide they should be dismissed as munafiq (hypocrites)/ Kafir (non Muslims) which the treacherous Shaukat Ali (Advisor, International Affairs, Sufi Islamic Board) has clearly shown to be”.

Quoting verses from the Quran, the PFI letter further stated that if war breaks out, and they aid the enemies of Islam and Muslims, either militarily or through propaganda, they can be treated as harbi (the military forces of a nation), munafiq (hypocrite) or kaffir (non-Muslim) forces and engaged militarily, alongside other forces engaged in Muslim oppression.

The letter further stated that “To achieve victory, in house cleaning must also be done (Euphemism for killing opponents).”

The letter by the radical Islamist organisation PFI went on to call add that the “fascist Indian Modi and Amit Shah regime, by oppressing Muslims in India, has broken the covenant of protection/security with the Muslim population and regrettably. as such. a state of war now exists between the Indian regime and the Muslims in India.”

The letter, in the end, said that “the Party of Islamic Renewal, (headed by Secretary-General Muhammad Al-Massari @almass3ari) provides these suggestions only in the hope, by the permission of Allah, that you should help in leading the Muslims (and the other oppressed peoples) of India to victory.”

Highlighting the aforementioned excerpts from the PFI’s letter, the Sufi Islamic Board inferred that The Popular Front of India has threatened the organisation with life if they fail to fall in line with PFI’s jihadi ideologies.

Pertinently, last month, the Sufi Islamic Board had also replied to a defamation notice it received from PFI. In a curt reply, the National President of Sufi Islamic Board Mansoor Khan had said that they will not stop until PFI is banned in India because they are radicalising the youth of India.

Mocking PFI for sending a defamation notice to the Sufi Islamic Board, Mansoor Khan said “an organisation which has 1300 cases against it says to me that we are defaming them. What fame does The Popular Front of India carry when charge sheets have been produced against it, many cases have been proven against them. They say that they are being defamed.”

The Sufi Board had responded to the defamation notice sent to them by PFI after the Tamil Nadu Police, on the request of the Sufi Islamic Board, revoked permission for the radical Islamist organisation Popular Front of India to organize a march at multiple locations across the state on March 4.