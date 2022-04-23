On Friday, the Telangana Police arrested Mohd Azhar for slashing the throat of a 23-year-old girl in Hanamkonda town of Telangana. The accused had attacked the girl after she had rejected his love proposal.

The incident occurred at the victim’s house which falls within the limits of the Subedari police station in the town. According to the reports, the accused belongs to the Mondrai village in Warangal. He had met the victim a few years ago when she used to visit her relatives in Mondrai. His feelings for the victim drove him to Hanamkonda town where he requested the girl to meet outside once.

He started harassing the victim as she refused to meet him. Azhar then infiltrated her house when she was alone. He expressed his feelings for her but the girl stated that she was not interested. She asked Azhar to leave as she was preparing for her MCA exams. However, Azhar kept on telling her that he loved her and asked her to reciprocate his feelings.

He then grabbed a knife from a nearby shop and slit her throat. The neighbours rushed to the victim’s home hearing her screams and saw her lying in a pool of blood. The accused had fled from the spot by then. The woman was immediately admitted to the MGM hospital. A high-level team comprising senior doctors from different specialities like ENT, surgery, and physicians was formed to attend to the victim at MGM Hospital. The condition of the victim is said to be stable and out of danger.

The police have registered an FIR under Section 307, 354 and 506 of IPC based on the complaint filed by the victim girl and her family. The victim, who is in the MCA final year at Kakatiya University, lives near Pochamma Gudi in Gandhi Nagar, Hanamkonda. She lives with her parents in a rented apartment. Her mother is a daily wage worker and her father works in a welding workshop in Hanamkonda.