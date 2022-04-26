Tuesday, April 26, 2022
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh govt orders removal of illegal loudspeakers from religious places including mosques across...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh govt orders removal of illegal loudspeakers from religious places including mosques across state

While Eid and the Hindu festival of Akshaya Tritiya are likely to fall on the same day in May, The CM has directed that usage of loudspeakers should not inconvenience others during religious processions of any kind, which should not be taken out without police permission.

OpIndia Staff
Action on Loudspeakers
Illegal loudspeakers to be pulled off in UP
28

The Yogi Aditynath-led Uttar Pradesh government has ordered to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious places across the state. The move comes after the issue of loudspeakers on mosques is being debated in the country.

Last week, CM Yogi Adityanath issued a directive for restricting the volume of loudspeakers at religious places lies in residential areas. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi has informed, “The order to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious places in the state was issued on Saturday. A compliance report (from the districts) in this regard has been sought by April 30.” In accordance with the order, local police have been ordered to make a list of places which violate the noise limit standards in the state.

Awasthi informed that the police have been directed to establish conversations with the religious leaders and thus ensure the removal of the unauthorised loudspeakers by coordinating with them. On Monday, Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (law and order) informed that as many as 125 loudspeakers have been brought down, and around 17,000 people have themselves reduced the volume on their loudspeakers involuntarily.

While Eid and the Hindu festival of Akshaya Tritiya are likely to fall on the same day in May, The CM has directed that usage of loudspeakers should not inconvenience others during religious processions of any kind, which should not be taken out without police permission.

“Although microphones can be used, make sure the sound does not come out of any premises. Other people should not face any problem,” asserted Yogi Aditynath during a review meeting on law and order with senior officials here last week. He said that everyone has the freedom to follow their method of worship according to their religious ideology. In the meeting, it was decided that no permission will be given to install loudspeakers at new sites.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsloudspeaker, loudspeaker mosque
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Wokes in India and elsewhere proceed to lose their minds after Elon Musk buys out Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
The cabal, which actively censors individuals for not toeing their line of speech under the pretext of hate, is now threatened by their sudden loss of power.
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh govt orders removal of illegal loudspeakers from religious places including mosques across state

OpIndia Staff -
While Eid and the Hindu festival of Akshaya Tritiya are likely to fall on the same day in May, The CM has directed that usage of loudspeakers should not inconvenience others during religious processions of any kind, which should not be taken out without police permission.

Jharkhand: Cricketer MS Dhoni’s wife raises voice against power crisis in state

Jignesh Mevani copies ‘Jhukega Nahi’ move from Jahangirpuri riot accused Ansar after being arrested again in Assam, watch

Silence of the Ecosystem: How ‘fact-checkers’ kept mum over fake claims that Hrithik Roshan contributed to the fund they promoted

Watch: Muslim woman from Jahangirpuri wishes that Allah sends another calamity that would strike only Hindus, not Muslims

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,602FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com