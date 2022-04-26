Uttar Pradesh govt orders removal of illegal loudspeakers from religious places including mosques across state

The Yogi Aditynath-led Uttar Pradesh government has ordered to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious places across the state. The move comes after the issue of loudspeakers on mosques is being debated in the country.

Last week, CM Yogi Adityanath issued a directive for restricting the volume of loudspeakers at religious places lies in residential areas. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi has informed, “The order to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious places in the state was issued on Saturday. A compliance report (from the districts) in this regard has been sought by April 30.” In accordance with the order, local police have been ordered to make a list of places which violate the noise limit standards in the state.

Awasthi informed that the police have been directed to establish conversations with the religious leaders and thus ensure the removal of the unauthorised loudspeakers by coordinating with them. On Monday, Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (law and order) informed that as many as 125 loudspeakers have been brought down, and around 17,000 people have themselves reduced the volume on their loudspeakers involuntarily.

While Eid and the Hindu festival of Akshaya Tritiya are likely to fall on the same day in May, The CM has directed that usage of loudspeakers should not inconvenience others during religious processions of any kind, which should not be taken out without police permission.

“Although microphones can be used, make sure the sound does not come out of any premises. Other people should not face any problem,” asserted Yogi Aditynath during a review meeting on law and order with senior officials here last week. He said that everyone has the freedom to follow their method of worship according to their religious ideology. In the meeting, it was decided that no permission will be given to install loudspeakers at new sites.