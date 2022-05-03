The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been displaying a dual-faced behaviour over the ongoing demolition drive against illegal encroachment in the National Capital.

In a tweet on April 29, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had boasted about ‘stopping’ such a drive by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). AAP had shared a News18 video on Twitter wherein a shopkeeper could be heard thanking the party’s MLA for saving his ‘illegal shop’ from demolition.

“All other shops were demolished in a line. The Municipality had brought a bulldozer. After destroying those shops, the bulldozer was about to take ours down. At that time, AAP MLA had intervened and saved our roadside shop. He and other AAP workers also forced the Municipality workers to flee,” a boy informed.

“MCD हमारी दुकान पर Bulldozer चलाने आई थी लेकिन AAP MLA आ गए, और उन्हें देख कर BJP वाले भाग गए!”



आम आदमी पार्टी, दिल्ली में भाजपा की गुंडागर्दी नहीं चलने देगी! pic.twitter.com/BZodtlVZuh — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 29, 2022

He also informed that the illegal shops that were razed by the MCD were being rebuilt by their owners, after being bolstered by the support of the local AAP legislator. “Aam Aadmi Party will not let BJP to continue its hooliganism in Delhi”, the Twitter handle of AAP wrote.

Interestingly, AAP Minister Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal has been advocating action against illegal encroachment in the State of Punjab.

On May 2, he told news agency ANI, “We have decided to remove encroachments from panchayat land. We decided to start this drive this month. First, we’ll request all those who have constructed illegal houses or structures to vacate them or pay for them otherwise be ready for the bulldozer.”

Screengrab of the tweet by ANI

While the BJP-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been trying to rid the city of illegal encroachments, AAP has been actively hindering its efforts. However, in Aam Aadmi Party-ruled Punjab, the same party is calling for the removal of illegal houses and structures.