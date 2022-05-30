AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi posted a video on Twitter in which he is seen addressing a gathering and saying that to date ‘Abdul’ has been fixing punctures, but Abdul’s son will become a scientist like Abul Kalam.

Owaisi said, “People who mock Muslims, such as members of the Sangh Parivar and the BJP, who remark that Abdul fixes punctures, we want to inform them that Abdul used to patch punctures, but soon Abdul’s son will become a scientist like Abul Kalam.”

अब्दुल अगर अब तक पंचर बनाता था, तो अब अब्दुल का बेटा अबुल कलाम की तरह साइंटिस्ट बनेगा इंशा’अल्लाह।pic.twitter.com/D2hUlB95uG — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 30, 2022

“Abdul used to repair punctures but now, Abdul’s son will not repair punctures. Instead, Abdul’s son will open a cycle factory. It is our responsibility, my responsibility, to guarantee that the son of someone who used to mend punctures does not do the same,” Owaisi said.

He further added, “It is my responsibility that the son of a puncture mechanic becomes literate and able. This is why I am saying to contest elections and win so that no Abdul is left to repair punctures. Abdul’s son should not sit beside the roads. Abdul used to sell fruits while wearing a vest. Abdul’s son will no longer sell fruits. Make him dream my beloved brothers, sisters and mothers. Start dreaming because unless one dreams, they can’t be accomplished.”

Further stressing to dream, Asaduddin Owaisi said, “These merciless people do not want us to dream. You should start dreaming and we will fulfil those dreams together. Have faith in Allah. How long we will bear this injustice. In this effort, I need your support. Please strengthen the organization in Gujarat.”

Recently, another video of the AIMIM chief gained rounds on social media in which he was seen crying during his address as he highlighted the recent violence in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone and Delhi’s Jahangipuri. Owaisi said in his address that Muslims were wronged in Khargone and Jahangirpuri as their homes were supposedly demolished. He urged them not to give up hope and courage.

“People are calling and telling me about atrocities being done to them, their villages and shops are being demolished. One should not lose hope, there’s no need to worry. We’ll face it with patience but will never raze a home,” Owaisi said in his address.