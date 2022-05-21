Saturday, May 21, 2022
HomeNews ReportsAdhir Ranjan Chowdhury claims his Twitter account was hacked to share Rajiv Gandhi's words,...
News Reports
Updated:

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claims his Twitter account was hacked to share Rajiv Gandhi’s words, files Police complaint

In the Police complaint, Chowdhury has urged the authorities to take immediate cognizance of the matter and seal the IP address of the unidentified accused.

OpIndia Staff
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claims his Twitter was hacked to post 'biased' content
Image source- ABP news
79

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday complained to the Delhi Police that his social media account was hacked in the morning by unidentified people. A tweet was posted from Chowdhury’s account which shared the infamous words of Rajiv Gandhi to justify the Anti-Sikh pogrom of 1984.

In the complaint filed at the South Avenue Police Station, Chowdhury said that unscrupulous, biased content was posted from his Twitter handle when he was busy with the Party Program and was not carrying his mobile phone.

“The content posted smacks of malice and I believe that my Twitter Account had been hacked by some wrongdoers, for the reasons best known to them”, he said on May 21.

On the occasion of the 31st death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, Chowdhury’s Twitter account this morning paid tribute to the former PM by sharing his infamous words “when a big tree falls, the ground shakes”, made by him in the wake of the Sikh pogrom that ensued in the aftermath of Indira Gandhi’s assassination in 1984.

The infographic shared on Twitter contained pictures of Rajiv Gandhi and Chaudhury and read “Remembering Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary”. The post also contained the contentious comment that was seen as a brazen justification of the horrifying spate of violence unleashed against the Sikhs after two Sikh bodyguards assassinated the then PM Indira Gandhi.

Later, the Congress leader deleted the said infographic and posted a similar picture with the changed quote. This time the quote read, “Development is not about factories, dams, and roads. Development is about people. the goal is material, cultural and spiritual fulfillment for the people. The human factor is of supreme value in development”.

Further, in a series of tweets, the Congress leader also distanced himself from the infographic that quoted Rajiv Gandhi’s infamous comment after the Sikh genocide. “The tweet against my name in the tweeter account has nothing to do with my own observation. A malicious campaign is propagated by forces inimical to me”, Chowdhury tweeted.

Screenshot from Twitter

In the Police complaint, Chowdhury has urged the authorities to take immediate cognizance of the matter and seal the IP address of the unidentified accused. He also has asked the Police to identify the accused and take appropriate action under the cyber law.

Rajiv Gandhi’s infamous comment

On 19th November 1984, while giving a speech in front of thousands of people, then-Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi justified the violence that took place after Indira Gandhi’s assassination. He had said, “Jab bhi koi bada ped girta hai, to dharti thodi hilti hai. (When a big tree falls, the earth shakes.)”

Incidentally, this is not the first time that a Congress handle has shared those words on Twitter. Back in 2016, West Bengal Congress had also shared those words from their official Twitter handle. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is also coincidentally from Bengal.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Self-manifested Jyotirlinga of Lord Adi Vishweshwara lies 100 feet below the surface at the disputed Gyanvapi site: Advocate Rastogi in Court

OpIndia Staff -

As anti-conversion ordinance becomes reality in Karnataka, police arrest Kerala’s Christian pastor couple for forcefully converting over 1000 Adivasis

OpIndia Staff -

What Rahul Gandhi said about Industry, Industrialists and business in London, and how he regurgitated PM Modi’s ideas that he insults and mocks in...

OpIndia Staff -

Complaint filed against TMC’s Mohua Moitra, Saba Naqvi and others for their tweets against Shivling: Here is what they had said

OpIndia Staff -

‘It is confidence, not arrogance’: S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi for criticising MEA officials for disagreeing with Europeans

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi compares Ladakh to Ukraine, China to Russia: Is this a ploy to hanker for US interference to destabilise India

OpIndia Staff -

TMC leader lied about being Indian, is a Bangladeshi: Read how Court dismissed petition against 2021 election loss, tells EC to take action

OpIndia Staff -

Gyanvapi survey: AIMPLB’s Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, father of Umar Khalid, under the scanner of intelligence agencies

OpIndia Staff -

‘India only needs a spark’: Rahul Gandhi hints at impending Civil War to bring ‘political change’ in the country

OpIndia Staff -

Forced conversion to Islam of two BJP workers as ‘punishment’ by TMC, police apathy and more: What Kolkata HC order says, ordering CBI/NIA probe

Nupur J Sharma -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,918FollowersFollow
26,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com