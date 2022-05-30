Delhi AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj has tried to pass the blame on Sidhu Moosewala’s security over his friends after the single-turned Congress politician met a tragic death after being shot by assailants on Sunday. On May 29, controversial singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead after multiple rounds were fired at his vehicle in district Mansa, Punjab.

The shocking development came a day later when the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government had withdrawn police security to Moosewala and others and had published the list of those VIPs whose security was withdrawn. While leaders from various parties including Shiromani Akali Dal, BJP and the Congress have blamed Moosewala’s gruesome murder on the security lapse by the government, an AAP MLA from Delhi has moved to a different tangent.

We’ll see if his friends are involved in murder case or not because they were the only ones aware of him moving without security. Police will investigate the case from every angle. But this needs to be thought upon as on whose advice he left without security: Saurabh Bharadwaj pic.twitter.com/3SygghRg6K — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2022

While speaking to news agency ANI, AAP MLA from Delhi Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the Punjab Police will probe upon whose advice Moosewala left without security. He said, “He (Sidhu Moosewala) had two security guards from Punjab police but was travelling in his car without them when he was murdered. We’ll see if his friends are involved in a murder case or not because they were the only ones aware of him moving without security. Police will investigate the case from every angle. But this needs to be thought upon as on whose advice he left without security.”

Bharadwaj in his statement can be seen trying to blame Moosewala’s ‘friends’ by claiming that only they were aware of him travelling without security. It should be noted, that Saurabh Bharadwaj’s attempt to involve the role of Sidhu Moosewala’s supposed friends in the case falls flat when it was the Punjab Government itself that had published a list of VIPs whose security would be curtailed as a populist measure.

Screengrab of a tweet by @AamAadmiParty on May 28, 2022

Moreover, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the murder, alleging Moosewala was involved in the murder of one of their gang members. In his Facebook post, he also threatened that murder of Moosewala was not the end and that others involved in the Vicky Maddu Khera murder case will face a similar fate.

Saurabh Bharadwaj’s attempt to pin the blame on Sidhu Moosewala’s friends came hours after the murder took place. This has left many wondering whether AAP is trying to deviate from the responsibility of ailing law and order situation in Punjab by involving a different angle to the case.