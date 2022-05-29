Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead today, while two others were injured in the incident in Mansa district in Punjab. Reportedly, over 30 rounds were fired at the vehicle the victims were travelling in, and while Moosewala was rushed to Mansa Civil Hospital, he was declared dead.

The incident happened just a day after the security of Sidhu Moose Wala and 423 other persons was withdrawn by the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab. Now, the AAP govt is being condemned by leaders from various parties, blaming the govt’s decision to withdraw security for the murder.

Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema has demanded the resignation of the Punjab govt over the incident, saying that it should be termer as state sponsored murder. He slammed the AAP government for withdrawing security of 424, and then publishing the list of those persons, making the vulnerable.

He said, “Murder of Sidhu Moose Wala has shocked the country. This should be considered a state-sponsored murder. Firstly, the security of 400 people was withdrawn & then their names were published on social media. It’s criminal negligence.”

Former chief minister and Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal also hit out at CM Bhagwant Mann over his government’s decision to remove Moose Wala’s security. He said, “This is an extremely sombre and critical hour, requiring all of us to exercise restraint and statesmanship. On his part, CM must reflect deeply why Punjab under him has drifted into anarchy with total breakdown of law & order.”

The former CM further added in his comments posted on Twitter, “CM also must honestly think if the cheaply populist decision to withdraw Moose Wala’s security is directly responsible for the tragedy. After all, he faced tangible threat to life. This is no time for political point scoring but someone must take responsibility for the situation.”

Partap Singh Bajwa, Leader of opposition in Punjab and Congress leader, also demanded immediate resignation of Bhagwant Mann as he also holds the charge of home affairs. Bajwa also demanded an explanation on what basis the security was withdrawn yesterday just one day before attack.

“Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chaddha, who run Punjab by proxy, must be held accountable for this murder”, said BJP IT cell Amit Malviya. He also asked whether the govt didn’t not know of the threat before withdrawing Sidhu’s security.

Punjab is up in flames! Is popular singer Sidhu Moosewala’s cold blooded murder the change AAP promised?



Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah also criticised the AAP govt over withdrawal of security. He said that security provided to people should be based on an objective threat assessment and not based on personal likes and dislikes. “First, you withdrew security & then you make them vulnerable by leaking their names!” he had said.

Incidentally, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had warned about dangers of withdrawing the security of 424 persons and publishing the list yesterday itself. He had asked how such a sensitive document was made public, and had demanded strict action against those who had leaked it. “First, you withdrew security & then you make them vulnerable by leaking their names!” he had tweeted.

How did such a sensitive document of @PunjabGovtIndia become public!!

I demand strict action against those who leaked confidential list of people whose security was withdrawn by Govt of Punjab.

As his warning came true just after a day, Manjinder Singh Sirsa came down heavily on the AAP govt, and demanded an FIR against CM Bhagwant Mann for negligence of his Chief Ministerial duties which has cost the life of Sidhu Moosewala.

He also said that Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal should be booked under section 302 of the IPC. He said that the worst politics of Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal is responsible for the death of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Congress leader Gaurav Pandhi alleged that AAP gave a clear signal to the killers by withdrawing the security cover of Sidhu Moose Wala yesterday. He added, “The petty politics of Aam Aadmi Party has gone too far.” He quoted a tweet by AAP, where the party had proudly announced the withdrawal of security cover of 424, terming it as its battle against VIP culture.

Similarly, Congress social media team’s national convenor Ruchira Chaturvedi asked, “Will the AAP Govt in Punjab take responsibility for this devastating tragedy?”

Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who has been relentlessly targeted by AAP govt in Punjab over his comments on Arvind Kejriwal, also asked Kejriwal why the security of Moosewala was withdrawn. He said that the Delhi CM is responsible for Jungle Raj and Sidhu Moose Wala’s Murder.

BJP leader Shehzad Jai Hind said that while he does not agree with Moose Wala’s views, it is shocking that he has been shot dead days after his security was withdrawn. “Law & order in Punjab has been completely demolished ever since P-AAP came to power,” he added.

Apart from politicians from various political parties, ordinary netizens are also blaming the AAP govt in Punjab for the incident. While many said that they didn’t agree with the singer who was known for his pro-Khalistan views, they condemned the murder and blamed the AAP govt for the same. The netizens said that AAP had withdrawn the security of so many people and published the list to score political point, disregarding the potential consequence of the same.