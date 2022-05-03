Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Ghaziabad: Habitual thieves Arif, Monis and Sameer steal mobile phones to ‘celebrate Eid’, arrested

Aarif, Monis and Sameer were caught by the Police near Wave Cinema cut. Aarif and Monis are residents of Noorani Masjid Wali Gali, Khoda, while Sameer is from Adarsh Nagar, Khoda. During questioning, Police found that they were repeat offenders and often robbed people in NCR.

Mobile phone thieves arrested in Ghaziabad
Ghaziabad Police arrested mobile snatchers Aarif, Monis, Sameer. (Image: Jagran)
On May 2, Kaushambi Police and Bike Squad, Ghaziabad, arrested three youth, Aarif, Monis and Sameer for attempting to snatch mobile phones. Reports suggest they did not have enough money to celebrate Eid. The trio chose to snatch mobile phones for quick cash for the festival.

Inspector Abhay Kumar Mishra told Hindi daily Jagran they had received information that three bike-borne robbers had tried to snatch a mobile phone under the UP Gate flyover. They were seen escaping towards Kaushambi. The Kaushambi Police Station and Bike Squad came into action to apprehend the culprits.

Aarif, Monis and Sameer were caught by the Police near Wave Cinema cut. Aarif and Monis are residents of Noorani Masjid Wali Gali, Khoda, while Sameer is from Adarsh Nagar, Khoda. During questioning, Police found that they were repeat offenders and often robbed people in NCR.

They told Police that they did not have enough money for Eid, so they had decided to loot people in the area. Police recovered three knives and a bike from the trio. Mishra said they used the knives to scare the victims. The Police are checking their criminal history.

Mobile snatchers active in Ghaziabad

A similar arrest was made by Ghaziabad Police on the same day at Gagan Colony in Sahibabad, Indirapuram. Mishra said they had arrested Betaab in the case. His associate Asif was on the run. They had snatched a mobile in Indrapuram and stole a bike in Kavinagar. Both were recovered by the Police. They have 15 cases registered against them.

