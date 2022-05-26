Khalistani outfit incites Kashmiri Muslims to block Amarnath Yatra

A day after a special NIA court sentenced pro-Pakistan Kashmiri terrorist Yasin Malik to life imprisonment in a terror funding case, Khalistan terror outfit ‘Sikhs for Justice’ has come in support of the terror accused and has called on terrorists in the valley to block the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

In a video statement, the banned Khalistani terror outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) chief and designated terrorist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, came out in defence of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in a terror funding case. The Khalistani terrorist incited Kashmiri people saying that the Supreme Court of India is always biased against the minority Muslims.

Calling Yasin Malik an “iconic freedom fighter of Indian-occupied Kashmir”, Pannu said the pro-Pakistan terrorist did not believe in the Indian Constitution. “Funding separatism is not terrorism”, said the Khalistani terrorist as he accused the Indian government of committing crimes against the minority community.

Gurpatwant Pannu also asked the Kashmiri people to come out in support of Yasin Malik and block the Amarnath Yatra to highlight the Kashmir independence movement internationally.

“This is my call to Kashmir freedom fighters, come out to support Yasin Malik and block Amarnath Yatra. This will highlight the Kashmir Independent movement internationally. We (SFJ) will support your blocking of Amarnath Yatra,” Pannu is heard saying in the provocative video.

Pannu also claimed that the Sikh community, especially the pro-Khalistan Sikhs, would support the blocking of the Amarnath Yatra. He also warned the Kashmiri Hindus to stay out of the issue as it is the issue between Kashmiri Muslims and India.

The call for violence during the Amarnath Yatra by pro-Khalistani terrorist groups comes just a few weeks before the start of the annual pilgrimage, scheduled to begin on June 30 and expected to end on August 11.

Yasin Malik convicted in terror funding case

Kashmiri separatist terrorist Yasin Malik was found guilty in a terror funding case. On May 10, 2022, Yasin Malik pleaded guilty to all charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities and Prevention Act (UAPA), before a Delhi Court in a case related to terrorism and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir that convulsed the valley in 2017. Yasin Malik had admitted that he was involved in terrorist activities, had also hatched criminal conspiracies, and that the sedition clauses against him were also correct.

Yasin Malik told the court that he did not wish to challenge the charges against himself under Sections 16 (terrorist activity), 17 (raising funds for terrorist activities), 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist activity), 18 (conspiring to commit a terrorist act), and 20 (being a member of a terrorist group or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

Under the sections under which a case is registered against Yasin, he can get a maximum punishment of lifelong imprisonment. Yasin Malik has been active in Kashmir politics. He is one of the key instigators and secessionist leaders in the Kashmir valley.

Malik has been in jail since 2019 as a part of the crackdown against the anti-India and secessionist elements in the valley in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack. He was later remanded to the NIA custody and was shifted to Delhi’s Tihar jail from Jammu’s Kot Balwal jail.