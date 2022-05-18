In a shocking incident that came to light on Monday 16th, May 2022 in the Parva village in the Ghatunji Taluka of Yavatmal in Maharashtra, an RTI activist who had asked for the information regarding the employment guarantee scheme was brutally killed by four men, including the contractor of the employment guarantee scheme. The police have arrested four accused in this case including the contractor.

Anil Ochawar (age 28) of Parva worked as an RTI (Right to Information) activist. He also used to run a xerox center in the village. On Sunday, at 12:30 AM in the night, he was called upon and killed. His dead body appeared near a public dust bin on the road near a local lake.

Anil Ochawar had filed an RTI application in the name of his wife to inquire about the works done under the employment guarantee scheme in the years 2019-20 and 2020-21 in the Parva forest section. It has now become clear that he was killed because he asked the concerned forest officials for the said information.

RTI activist Anil Ochavar brutally stabbed to death in Yavatmal district. He had filed an application asking for details of employment scheme. But since the heinous crime is in a super secular state called Maharashtra, no reporting by English mainstream media. pic.twitter.com/NyNbamYioD — Amit Thadhani (@amitsurg) May 17, 2022

On Sunday 15th May 2022, accused Danish Sheikh Israel (age 24) called the deceased Anil Ochawar as late as 12:30 in the night. He told Anil Ochawar that he is being summoned for an important meeting. His wife let go of her husband believing his presence was important for an ongoing meeting.

However, on Monday morning, Anil Ochawar’s dead body appeared. Anil Ochawar’s wife registered a complaint at the local police station. The police arrested the four accused. The contractor Vijay Narasimhalu Bhashanwar (age 38), Javed Maula Katate (age 35), Danish Sheikh Israel (age 24), and Sumit Shankar Tippanwar (age 27) are taken under custody in connection with Ochawar’s murder. It is now clear that the four conspired and executed the murder.

Anil Ochawar’s body had marks of severe blows on his throat, chest, and stomach by a sharp weapon. Post mortem was performed at the Pandhar Kavda hospital and the dead body was cremated on Monday afternoon.

Anil Ochawar also used to work for the Nationalist Congress Party. Yavatmal district’s Superintendent of Police Dr. Dilip Patil Bhujbal arrived in Parva on Monday to ensure that the situation did not slip out of control. Upper SP Dr. Khanderao Dharne, Deputy SP of Pandhar Kavda Pradip Patil, Sanjay Pujjalwar, and cyber cell officer Amol puri were among other officers who were present in the village at the time. This case was solved by Vinod Chavhan, police station in charge of the Parva village.