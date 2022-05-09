Elon Musk’s mother Maye Musk has always been one of his biggest supporters over the years. Whenever Elon Musk goes to a high-profile public event, you can be certain that Maye will be right there, alongside her him to extend her support. Whether it is at the Vanity Fair Oscars party or the Met Gala or even on Saturday Night Live, Maye has always been there with her support.

Ever since Elon Musk announced his plans to buy Twitter out and the subsequent approval of his bid by Twitter’s board, Elon has been subjected to attacks from several quarters. People threatened by his support for free speech are busy attacking him using every platform they have, and Maye is not amused in the slightest by all these attacks on her son.

Recently, New York Times published a report which alleged the white privilege that Musk had while growing up in South Africa. The report read. “Elon Musk grew up in elite white communities in South Africa, detached from apartheid’s atrocities and surrounded by anti-Black propaganda.”

In South Africa, if you publicly opposed apartheid, you went to jail. In Russia, if you publicly oppose the war, you go to jail. @nytimes are you going to blame children for decisions made by governments? #StopTheWar 🇺🇦 https://t.co/4wJt1ui0st — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) May 5, 2022

Hitting out at NYT, Maye said, “In South Africa, if you publicly opposed apartheid, you went to jail. In Russia, if you publicly oppose the war, you go to jail. New York Times, are you going to blame children for decisions made by governments?”

On May 9, after Elon received a threat from Russia over his supply of Starlink terminals to Ukraine, Maye expressed her displeasure over her son’s tweet where he had said in case he died under mysterious circumstances; it was nice to know everyone. Maye quoted him and said, “That’s not funny”, with an angry emoji. Elon replied to her that he would try his best to stay alive.

Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

74-year-old Maye Musk is a Canadian-South African dietician and model. Maye has been modeling for over 50 years and was Miss South Africa runners-up at the age of 21. The bond between Maye and her billionaire son Elon is visible not only in their public life but also on social media platforms. Maye proudly quotes and shares media reports about her son’s businesses and often hits back at those who try to target her son, especially with misleading reports.

‘She wanted to attend Met Gala’

Recently, Elon Musk attended Met Gala with his mother. When asked, Musk revealed that his mother wanted to attend the Gala, so he brought her along. When rumors started floating around that Elon Musk’s ‘team’ asked singer Sky Ferreira for a date at the event, Maye shut them down by saying that there was no team with Elon at the event and she was the only one there with him.

Elon Musk on his critics, the future of humanity and bringing his mom to the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/wlcHlqbcy9 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 3, 2022

‘Hugs are the most precious gifts’

No matter how much money you have, the personal bond between the mother and the son is the most precious of all the gifts. During the Gala, Maye was asked if Elon had gifted her or planned to gift something special for Mother’s Day that was due to arrive within a week. Maye said, “Do you know what I say? The best gifts are hugs. I give them to my grandchildren, my children and I give them all the time. There are never enough hugs.”

On Mother’s Day, @mayemusk says “the best gifts are hugs” and what she is most proud of, of @elonmusk 💗#HappyMothersDay to all Moms ❤ pic.twitter.com/7xA766SBu0 — 💫Sirine💫🦊🇺🇦 (@SirineAti) May 8, 2022

There have been many instances where Maye expressed her love for her son Elon on social media. She often shares stories about how Elon started giving her stock advice when he was 14. She also shared how she used money that she had invested in some stock long ago to help Elon move from South Africa to Canada.