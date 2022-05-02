Monday, May 2, 2022
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor hints at floating his own political outfit after rejecting Congress’ offer

It has been a year since West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s party won the state elections with Kishor as its political strategist. Kishor had then announced that it would be his last gig, but he kept hovering around in Indian Political space for some time.

On May 2, political strategist Prashant Kishor hinted at floating his own political outfit. Kishor wrote on Twitter, “My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE, to better understand the issues & the path to “जन सुराज”- Peoples Good Governance. शुरुआत #बिहार से (Starting from Bihar)”.

Notably, on April 26, Kishor rejected Congress’s offer to join the party as part of the EAG and take responsibility for the elections. In a tweet announcing that he rejected the offer, Kishor had said that the party needed a strong leader more than him to fix the “deep-rooted structural problems”.

In the past, Kishor had associations with several political parties. He was with JD-U in the 2015 elections, followed by TMC, DMK and TSR-Congress from time to time. Though the parties he was associated with won the elections, experts skeptical of his capabilities believe that those parties would have anyway won the elections irrespective of Kishor’s association with them.

