As law and order deteriorates in Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann focuses on swiftly getting rid of pet dogs from govt accommodation within a week: Details

In a new order, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has banned government employees from keeping pet dogs in govt accommodation. The Punjab Government has asked Police officers residing in Government bungalows and quarters to move their dogs out within a week.

In an order dated May 13, The Additional Director General of Police, Patiala has categorically asked police officers to remove pet dogs from their government residences if they do not have permission for the same. “Those employees who have adopted pet dogs at their homes, do they have permission for the same as per PPR 3.32?” the letter asks. The ADG has asked that the officers who have not complied with the same should move their pet dogs out of the residential quarters within a week.

The order issued by ADG Patiala over the removal of Dogs from Government quarters. Image Courtesy: Dainik Tribune

According to the order, any employee who refuses to do so will be prosecuted. Battalion Quarter personnel and Line Officers have been asked to ensure compliance with the above orders. A follow-up report on the action will be taken in this regard.

BJYM National Vice-President Tajender Pal Singh Bagga has lashed out at the AAP government in Punjab who has said that Bhagwant Mann is going after the dogs. In a tweet, he wrote, “All the issues are over in Punjab, where helpless CM Bhagwant Mann has gone after dogs. When you bring an animal into the house, it eventually becomes like a family. Only an insensitive person can ask for the removal of dogs within a week.”

Deterioration of law and order in Punjab

While Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is concentrating on getting rid of pet dogs, the law and order situation in the state has been on a steady decline every since AAP came into power.

After Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won a thumping victory in Punjab absolutely destroying Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal, Punjab has seen a spike in murders in the state, with even famous Kabaddi players not immune to the violence, videos of the open sale of drugs in the state are going viral, and the state even witnessed communal violence after many many years.

Within the first 3 weeks of the AAP government coming to power, the state saw 19 murders, including 3 targeted killings. The rising crime graph in the state drew sharp criticism from all quarters but didn’t matter to Punjab Police. Even ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s supporters are not safe in the state right now as Dharminder Singh, president of the kabaddi club at Daun Kalan village, and an AAP campaigner, found out when he was brazenly killed.

Just recently, a couple was brutally murdered in Ludhiana while their daughter could hear their shrieks. These are hardly isolated cases in Punjab over the last 2 months as criminals are getting more and more brazen, and openly executing their activities.

While the law and order slips in the state and even Khalistanis get emboldened, there are questions now being raised about the AAP government’s priorities as it concentrates on separating families from their pets.