On May 30, a man identified as Gurmukh Singh brutally murdered his wife and daughter using a sharp-edged weapon in Village Bhunerheri of Sanaur, district Patiala. One of the women was beheaded. They were staying in rented accommodation. Singh is a retired military personnel and belongs to the town Budhlada, district Mansa. The deceased have been identified as 18-year-old Navdeep Kaur and 45-year-old Harpreet Kaur.

As per reports, Singh had a heated argument with the two in the market before the incident. Sukhwinder Chauhan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), was quoted by The Tribune saying that there was an ongoing dispute over a 4-acre land. Harpreet Kaur had recently left Budhlada and shifted to Bhunerheri with her daughter.

Replying to a post about the dual murder, Patiala Police said on Twitter, “A person attacked and killed his wife and her daughter using a sharp-edged weapon. The attacker has been identified as Gurmukh Singh r/o Mansa, who had worked in the army. An FIR is being registered against him and another co-accused. The accused will be arrested shortly.”

SSP Deepak Parek said in a statement that Singh was living separately from his wife and daughter. An FIR has been registered against Singh under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Another person has been booked as co-accused. A search for the accused has been initiated by the Police.

Sidhu Moosewala murder

Notably, the situation in Punjab is already tense because of the recent murder of the controversial singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala. Multiple rounds were fired at his vehicle in district Mansa, Punjab. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the murder, alleging Moosewala was involved in the murder of one of their gang members. Reports have stated that a Russian made AN 94 assault rifle was used to kill Moosewala.