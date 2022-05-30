Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a banned Khalistani terror organization based in US, has issued a warning to all Punjabi singers within hours after murder of Punjabi singer and Congress politician Sidhu Moosewala. In a warning directed at the Punjabi singers, SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun asked them to back the Khalistan campaign.

Pannun declared that “death is imminent,” and that now is the moment to support the “Khalistan Referendum” to liberate Punjab from India. The threat from SFJ came following the confirmation from Punjab Directorate General of Police Viresh Kumar Bhawra that Moosewala’s murder was the consequence of inter-gang rivalry.

Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) had earlier threatened Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Director General of Police Viresh Bhawra on May 2. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, SFJ’s president and a designated terrorist, advised the CM and the DGP not to take action against the Khalistani sympathizers implicated in the Patiala violence in a video message.

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

Sidhu Moosewala, a Congress politician and rapper, was killed in a shootout in Mansa, Punjab, on Sunday. Goldy Brar, a close associate of renowned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has claimed responsibility for the dramatic murder of Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab. Goldy Brar, who resides in Canada, claimed responsibility for the murder in a Facebook post immediately after it happened.

According to Punjab Police, eight attackers surrounded Moosewala, and cartridges from three AN-94s were discovered at the scene. According to the police, the usage of AN-94s is relatively unusual in Punjab. Following the murder, the police reportedly arrested many people with supposed ties to Goldy Brar.

Opposition blames AAP government for the murder

Meanwhile, opposition parties have blamed the Bhagwant Mann government for the state’s deteriorating law and order situation. Moosewala’s mother, who is upset about the murder, has also blamed the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Punjab for the attack.

She said, “You removed my son’s security, and he was attacked today. They were saying there is no need for security. Now go and see how my son was shot. Shoot me as well. Such a useless government this is.”

It is notable that the AAP government revoked Sidhu Moosewala’s protection along with 423 other prominent personalities in Punjab.