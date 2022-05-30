Monday, May 30, 2022
Sidhu Moosewala’s mother blames Punjab’s AAP government for her son’s death, singer’s security was removed just a day prior to attack

Distraught by the shooting incident, she blamed Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Punjab for the attack. She said, "You removed my son's security, and he was attacked today. They were saying there is no need for security. Now go and see how my son was shot. Shoot me as well. Such a useless government this is."

Sidhu Moosewala's mother blamed AAP govt for attack on her son
Sidhu Moosewala's mother blamed Bhagwant Mann-led govt for attack on her son, said he was attacked a day after his security was removed (Image: Moosewala Social Media/SS from video)
On May 29, singer/rapper and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in district Mansa, Punjab. After the incident, he was rushed to the hospital, and his mother accompanied him and two others who were injured. Before he was declared dead, she lashed out at the media seeking updates about Moosewala and asked them to leave her alone.

When the video was recorded, it was unclear if Moosewala was alive or had succumbed to bullet injuries. Notably, his security was removed by the AAP government along with 423 other prominent personalities in Punjab.

Murder of Sidhu Moosewala

On May 29, controversial singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead. Multiple rounds were fired at his vehicle in district Mansa, Punjab. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the murder, alleging Moosewala was involved in the murder of one of their gang member, but Police did not take any action against him.

AAP has flaunted the removal of security of prominent personalities, including Jathedars, Dera Heads and others, on its social media handle. Notably, only Moosewala was named in the said post.

