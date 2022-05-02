On May 2, the banned Khalistani Terror outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) issued a fresh threat to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Director General of Police Viresh Bhawra. In the video statement, SFJ’s chief and designated terrorist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu warned CM and DGP against taking action against the Khalistani supporters accused in Patiala Violence.

In the video message, he said, “On April 29 the Khalistan Day, Sikhs filled Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana with Khalistani flags. They announced that Himachal and Haryana would become part of Khalistan via referendum. In Patiala, Hindu extremists came on roads against Sikhs and Khalistan. Sikhs gave a befitting reply to them.”

He further warned them by reminding them what had happened to Late Beant Singh etc., during the 1990s. He said, “We came to know that CM Bhagwant Mann and DGP Viresh have initiated action against Sikhs. You are taking out Sikhs to Police Station. You have done the same in the 1990s. You know the consequences. Do not follow the path of Butcher Beant. Remember his destiny. Or think about what had happened to those who supported KPS Gill.”

Pannu took responsibility for the April 29 incidents where Khalistani flags were hoisted and said, “We have taken responsibility for April 29 and Khalistani flags. If the Police reach any Sikh’s house, they should contact SFJ. Contact me. We will talk to Punjab Police.”

He added, “We have made lists of your children as well (referring to AAP and Police) who are studying in foreign countries. They will be able to study there only till the time our children are not harassed by you in Punjab. If you harass our children, your children will be legally sent back to Punjab. This is a message to CM Bhagwant Mann and DGP Viresh Bhawra.”

Notably, Late Beant Singh was assassinated in a bomb blast on August 31, 1995. Several other Police Personnel, Army officials and leaders were killed by Khalistani terrorists.

Patiala violence

On April 29, Khalistani supporters attacked Shiv Sena Bal Thackeray’s ‘Khalistan Murdabad’ march in Patiala. The clashes allegedly erupted as Khalistan supporters chanted slogans in favour of Khalistan while hitting participants in the march. During the clash, the Khalistani supporters reached Maa Kali Temple and pelted stones. They also attacked the shops and injured shop owners outside the temple.

A video had also gone viral on social media, wherein the Khalistani supporters could be seen performing Bhangra as the Police officers fired in the air to control the crowd. The main accused of instigating Sikhs, Barjinder Singh Parwana and others, were arrested by the Police on May 1. Harish Singla, who had organized Khalistan Murdabad Rally, was also arrested by the Police. Notably, Shiv Sena expelled Singla after the violence.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha, meanwhile, tried to water down the seriousness of the incident by blaming it on ‘political parties. Interestingly. Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) leader Harish Singla was arrested and eventually expelled from his party following the violence.