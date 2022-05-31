Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Updated:

Sidhu Moosewala’s father removes turban as a mark of respect for attendees at son’s funeral, seeks justice in murder case

Attended by lakhs, who had gathered to bid a final goodbye to Siddhu Moosewala, the funeral procession was an emotionally overwhelming situation for his father, Balkaur Singh. As a mark of respect to the attendees, Moosewala's father removed his turban and thanked the attendees with tear-filled eyes.

OpIndia Staff
Sidhu Moosewala father removed turban as mark of respect to attendees at son's funeral
Sidhu Moosewala's last rites were held at his ancestral village in district Mansa (Image: Screenshot from video by News18 Punjabi)
On May 31, controversial singer and Congress leader, Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation was held at his ancestral agricultural land in Mansa district’s Moosa village. Attended by lakhs, it was an emotionally overwhelming situation for his father, Balkaur Singh. As a mark of respect to the attendees, Moosewala’s father removed his turban and thanked the attendees with tear-filled eyes.

Earlier, his father had written to CM Bhagwant Mann demanding justice in the murder case. He blamed the government for his son’s death and demanded an inquiry done by a sitting judge of the High Court.

He said, “Because of the failures of your government, my son Shubhdeep Singh has left us forever. Shubhdeep’s mother keeps asking me where is her son and when will he be back home. What should I tell her? I request you to do justice to my family.

Source: punjabijagran

The inquiry, in this case, should be done under a sitting judge of the Honourable High Court. The Government of Punjab should get support from CBI and NIA in the inquiry.

Secondly, those officers should be held answerable who reviewed my son’s security and gave the order to withdraw it.

My son promoted Punjab across the world with his talent, but DGP connected his murder to a gang war. DGP Punjab should apologise for his statement.”

Sidhu Moosewala’s murder

Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 28 in district Mansa, Punjab. Multiple rounds were fired at his vehicle. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the murder, alleging Moosewala was involved in the murder of one of their gang member, but Police did not take any action against him.

