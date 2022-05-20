The Sufi Islamic Board, which has been relentless in exposing the Popular Front of India (PFI), has once again reiterated its demand to ban the radical Islamic organisation, saying that the PFI is operating on the instructions of the terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda.

Speaking to Republic TV, Sufi Islamic Board spokesperson Kashish Warsi accused the Popular Front of India of involvement in the work of instigating Indian Muslims for many years. Warsi also made a sensational claim that the radical Islamic organisation operates on the instructions of terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda. He also claimed that some members of the Sufi Islamic Board have received death threats from Al-Qaeda after seeking a ban on the PFI.

“PFI has been found involved in many anti-national activities. It’s been some time since we have requested the government to ban the PFI, and now after Al-Qaeda’s death threat to the Sufi Islamic Board, it has been proved the PFI is a part of Al-Qaeda. We appeal to the Central government to ban PFI and take strict action against them,” Warsi said.

Earlier, in December 2020, Sufi Islamic Board had also alleged that the PFI is backed by terrorist organisations and is running ‘schools’ to radicalise Muslim youths to carry out jihad. In addition, the Sufi Islamic Board had said that the PFI was misleading the Muslim youths through its political wing Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

The outfit uses the belief of ’72 hoors’ in Jannat after martyrdom as a bait to lure Muslim men into carrying out jihad in the country, the Sufi Board had alleged.

The ’72 hoors’ (heavenly virgins) refers to a belief among Islamists that when the terrorists die in jihad and go to Jannat (heaven), they are rewarded with 72 virgin women to satisfy their sexual desires. This is a widespread belief among Islamist terrorists, with terror organisations like ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Boko Haram etc., using this promise to lure and recruit new terrorists.

The Sufi Islamic Board had recently received a defamation notice from PFI for accusing them of radicalising Muslim youth. The Sufi Boards had also responded to the defamation notice saying that they will not stop until PFI is banned in India because they are radicalising the youth of India.

PFI and SDPI are ‘extremist’ organisations: Kerala High Court

In a significant observation, the Kerala High Court had recently agreed there was no doubt that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and its parent body, the Popular Front of India (PFI), are extremist organisations.

“No doubt, SDPI and PFI are extremist organisations indulging in serious acts of violence. All the same, those are not banned organisations,” Justice K Haripal had stated.

The Kerala High Court further noted that both SDPI and PFI have a history of attacking members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. It added, “It is the common case that activists of the SDPI/PFI were behind the attack.”

The court made the remarks while hearing the petition of the wife of deceased RSS worker A Sanjith, seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The 26-year-old Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker Sanjith was hacked to death in front of his wife in Ellapully, Palakkad, by members of SDPI.