Thursday, May 19, 2022
HomeNews ReportsSupreme Court awards one-year jail term to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu in 1988...
News Reports
Updated:

Supreme Court awards one-year jail term to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu in 1988 road rage case

The apex court overturned its 2018 judgement reducing the punishment for Navjot Singh Sidhu in the case, after a review petition was filed by the family of victim Gurnam Singh

OpIndia Staff
2

In a big blow to Congress leader and former cricket Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Supreme Court of India today sentenced him to one year of imprisonment for a 1987 road rage case. The apex court overturned its 2018 judgement reducing the punishment for Sidhu in the case, after a review petition was filed by the family of Gurnam Singh, the victim who had died in the incident in 1988.

In 2018, a Supreme Court bench of Justice J Chelameshwar (retired) and Justice SK Kaul had ruled that the offence of Sidhu didn’t amount to Culpable Homicide not amounting to murder, and had let him go with just a fine of Rs 1000, reducing the sentence from 3 years imprisonment imposed by the High Court.

Accepting the review petition by the family of Gurnam Singh, a Supreme Court bench of Justices A. M. Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul has now sent Sidhu to jail for one year. The bench said, “We have allowed review application on the issue of sentence. In addition to fine imposed, we impose a sentence of imprisonment of one year to be undergone by respondent 1”.

The court had reserved its verdict in the case in March this year.

Saying that Sidhu had knowingly caused the death, the bench said, “The material on record leads us to the only possible conclusion that we can reach that the first accused voluntarily caused hurt to Gurnam Singh punishable under Section 323 IPC”.

On December 27 1988, Sidhu and one of his friends had beaten Patiala resident Gurnam Singh for allegedly blocking his vehicle. While Gurnam Singh was taken to a hospital, he was declared dead. Sidhu and his friend Rupinder Singh Sandhu were booked in the case.

In 1999, the Patiala district and sessions court had acquitted them citing lack of evidence. The state govt had appealed against it, and the Punjab and Haryana High Court found them guilty in 2006, and had awarded three-year jail term. In 2007, the Supreme Court had stayed the conviction on Sidhu’s appeal, and in 2018, the apex court had reduced the term to Rs 1000 fine, while Sandhu was acquitted.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Yasin Malik convicted by special NIA court for terror funding activities in Jammu and Kashmir, charged under UAPA

OpIndia Staff -

Former CEA Dr KV Subramanian schools Rajdeep Sardesai for negative portrayal of India’s macroeconomic situation, cites inflation numbers

OpIndia Staff -

‘Hinduism is no religion’: Says Maulana Sajid Rashidi, justifies social media mockery of Shivling in Gyanvapi case

OpIndia Staff -

Freudian slip of the century: Former US President George Bush says invasion of Iraq was wholly unjustified, ‘corrects’ it to Ukraine a second later

OpIndia Staff -

After his father had stopped Hindus from doing puja at Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri temple, Akhilesh Yadav insinuates that it’s a make-belief temple: Watch

OpIndia Staff -

As law and order deteriorates in Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann focuses on swiftly getting rid of pet dogs from govt accommodation within a week:...

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh: Ishtiaq Alam gives Triple Talaq to wife over phone for not giving birth to a child, says ‘talaq, talaq, talaq’ and disconnects call,...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Remnants of old Hindu temple clear inside Gyanvapi, Shringar Gauri, Sheshnaag, lotus structures found’: Former court-appointed survey commissioner Ajay Mishra’s report

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Juvenile Justice Board releases ISIS terrorist after 3 years to be a home tutor for school students, serve at old age home, despite...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Tolerance is the hallmark of Hinduism’: Says Madras HC in its order over chanting rituals at a Tamil Nadu temple

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,884FollowersFollow
26,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com