Monday, May 23, 2022
United States embassy in Pakistan condemned by Islamists for supporting LGBT rights, gets warned not to disrespect Islamic principles

"Advocacy of LGBT is akin to absolute disregard for the constitution of Pakistan, our culture and traditions, and above all, Islamic principles", one user wrote.

US Embassy in Pakistan attacked by Islamists for supporting LGBT rights
Same-sex relations are illegal under Pakistani law and are hated in the Islamic society.
Islamists have lambasted the United States Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan, over a Tweet supporting LGBT rights. The tweet was made on May 17, the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia. It seeks to organise international events that raise awareness of LGBT rights abuses and generate interest in LGBT rights work throughout the world.

The tweet said, “Mission Pakistan works to strengthen and support the LGBTQI+ community. We strive every day to ensure the human rights of the LGBTQI+ community are respected and protected from oppression. We continue to press for full equality.”

The tweet was condemned by Islamists in Pakistan stating that the embassy needs to obey the social norms of Pakistan. Islami Jamiat -e- Talaba, a student organization in Pakistan, condemned the tweet writing, “What an alarming moment for all the Pakistanis that the @usembislamabad is openly advocating #LGBT rights in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. They have willfully forgotten that the laws of the land must be duly respected.”

“Advocacy of LGBT is akin to absolute disregard for the constitution of Pakistan, our culture and traditions, and above all, Islamic principles. @JamiatPK condemns the statement of @usembislamabad in the strongest words,” they wrote.

They also warned the US against interfering in social matters stating, “The vigilant nation of PK knows well to protect its values, so the US and all like-minded ones should never dare to transgress the boundaries.” Several other users also slammed the US Embassy for its remarks.

It is notable that when compared to gendered persons, lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people in Pakistan do not enjoy real equality and face societal challenges. Even in big cities, gays and lesbians need to keep their sexual orientation hidden since same-sex sexual relations are illegal under Pakistani law and are seen with contempt and hatred in Islamic society.

