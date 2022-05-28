On Saturday, a Muslim family from Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh claimed that they have been ostracized from the community and the village for voting in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently held Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The family has also allegedly been denied to offer Namaz at the village mosque.

According to the reports, the family who runs a small business in the village claimed on May 28 that the head of the village had issued instructions directing the villagers to not buy anything from the Muslim family’s shop. Also, the family’s access to the necessities like food, water, and other supplies has been restricted.

The Barabanki Police meanwhile have stated that the family has not been ostracized due to the political issue but over a land dispute. “The matter has been unnecessarily given a political angle but there is nothing as such,” said Additional SP, in a video message further adding that the family has been socially excluded since 2006 after a member of the Muslim family was accused of throwing bombs over a land dispute for the construction of a Madrasa.

According to the police, the family has falsely raised the issue and has given it a political angle after the villagers refused to attend their wedding function. The couple in the family has plans to hold the marriage of their elder son on May 31 but the people from their community and other villagers have refused to attend the wedding. According to the family, the village head has announced a fine of Rs 20,000 on anyone who attends the marriage. The village head has also allegedly refrained the villagers from eating food at the wedding or speaking to any member of the family.

The family members continue to claim that they are being troubled by the villagers for voting in favor of the BJP. They also stated that the Barabanki Police did not help them, instead forcefully took their signature. “They are imposing a fine of Rs 20,000 on us and those who speak to us. They are doing this because we voted for a different party. You tell me how the marriage will happen? The marriage is very near and this is one of the elder children. They will cause more trouble in future marriages too”, one of the family members was quoted.

The Police however reiterated that the family has been ostracized since the year 2006 and that this incident has nothing to do with them voting for the BJP. The authorities added that one of the members of the Muslim family who was accused of throwing bombs over a land dispute for the construction of a Madrasa was booked and was also sent to jail.