Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Updated:

Watch: Videos of drug dealers in Faridkot openly selling narcotics to Punjab youth goes viral

A video has gone viral on the internet showing youth of Punjab lining up to buy 'Chitta' - a narcotic substance derived from Heroin from a drug dealer.

OpIndia Staff
Drugs
Image Source: Gagandeep Singh
Within months after the Aam Aadmi Party took the reigns of Punjab, the notorious drug mafia seems to have made a comeback in the state.

A video has gone viral on the internet showing youth of Punjab lining up to buy ‘Chitta’ – a narcotic substance derived from Heroin from a drug dealer.

According to Gagandeep Singh, a journalist from Punjab, people in Punjab were buying drugs just like vegetables or ration from local drug dealers. In the video, the desperate drug addicts can be seen buying drugs for cash at a railway track in the Faridkot district of Punjab.

The journalist confirmed that the video is from Faridkot, as confirmed by SSP Avneet Kaur. The police have claimed that an arrest has been made in the case.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu slams the AAP govt in Punjab

Congress leader Navjot Sidhu on Wednesday hit out at the Punjab government over their failure to check the drug mafia in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Navjot Singh Sidhu criticised the AAP-led Punjab government, saying there is no will to put an end to the drug dealers in the state. He also shared a video of a man selling drugs at a village in the Faridkot district.

Tagging Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Navjot Singh Siddu wrote, “STF report and Hon’ble High Court have, on multiple occasions, observed that a nexus between Drug peddler, Police and Politician exists, which is yet to be broken. Political will absent…Ramifications are clearly evident…Somewhere in Faridkot”.

This incident comes just a week after the Punjab police arrested a college girl and two male accomplices for smuggling drugs.

The counterintelligence department had arrested an MSc Biotech student of Khalsa College – Lovepreet Kaur, and her two accomplices from Amritsar for drug smuggling. Kaur, along with cousin brothers Deepak Rai and Mehak Rai, both residents of border village Mahawa, were arrested by CI along with 6 kg of heroin during a raid conducted by CI at a flat.

The value of seized drugs is estimated to be around Rs 42 crore in the international market.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
