Days after being attacked for leaving Islam, a 24-year-old former Maulana from Kerala Askar Ali has revealed that Indian Muslims are taught to not join the Indian army.

During a press conference on Friday (May 6), Ali informed, “We were taught to hate other communities and not to join the Indian army as we will have to kill our own community members which is against our religious principles.”

“This is what we were taught as we will be forced to kill the terrorists who try to infiltrate Indian soil. Aren’t they Muslims? Our religion teaches us not to kill another Muslim. This is truly a dangerous education,” he emphasised.

Aksar Ali stated that Muslims are taught to spread the same ideology to fellow members of the community. “This is extremely dangerous. Banning an organisation won’t help in curbing this menace. Islam as it is, is the real fascism,” he concluded.

Aksar Ali was attacked by family members for apostasy

The former Islamic scholar had recently alleged that he was being harassed by his relatives. While speaking to The New Indian Express on May 1, he said that his kin tried to kidnap him.

He informed, “Two relatives came to me on the pretext of discussing family matters and took me to the beach in the morning. Later, with the help of others who arrived in a car, they forcibly tried to put me in the vehicle. One person smashed my mobile phone. I screamed, and people who rushed to the spot called the police.”

On May 4, it was reported that 24-year-old Askar was attacked by a Muslim mob for leaving Islam. He filed an attempt to murder case with the Kollam police. In his complaint, Ali alleged that the mob attacked him after he quit Islam and added that he was facing threats from within the community for doing so.