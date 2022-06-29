From June 27 to June 29, 100 tweets went missing from the Twitter account (@zoo_bear) of the co-founder of propaganda website AltNews, Mohammed Zubair. Notably, 88 of the 100 tweets went missing on June 28 when Zubair was in Police custody. Earlier on June 20, he had deleted 28 tweets.

While seeking remand, Delhi Police categorically said that Zubair had deleted electronic evidence and presented a blank phone when asked to produce the electronic devices. It is virtually not possible for Zubair to access any electronic device while in Police custody, and it is unclear how the tweets were deleted from his account and by whom.

The change in number was reported by the Twitter user The Hawk Eye. In a tweet, he wrote, “BIG: Md Zubair DELETED 101 tweets in the last 3 days, (88 on 28-Jun only). On June 20 he deleted at least 28 tweets. With NO access to gadgets under police remand, how its possible? Who did it? Isn’t a clear case of evidence tampering?”

BIG: Md Zubair DELETED 101 tweets in the last 3days, (88 on 28-Jun only).



On 20th Jun he deleted at least 28 tweets



With NO access to gadgets under police remand, how its possible? Who did it? Isn't a clear case of evidence tampering?

Attn- @DelhiPolice @CPDelhi



— The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) June 29, 2022

OpIndia confirmed that 100 tweets had been deleted in the last three days from his Twitter account. However, the controversial tweets, including the one that was the base of the complaint by Twitter user balajikijaiin, are still intact.

100 Tweets went missing from Zubair’s account. Source: Social Blade

However, in one tweet where he mocked Sanatan Dharma, saying, “Ancient laptops had no processors & RAM. It was later copied by Missionary Mathematician Charles Babbage. Sanskrit learning was essential for computer literacy in those days. Only Virat Hindus could operate computers as lower castes were never allowed to learn Sanskrit,” went missing.

One of Zubair’s tweet that went missing. Source: TheHawkEye/Twitter

Zubair’s Tweets targeting Hindus went viral

On June 13 and June 14, several netizens dug out Zubair’s tweets targeting Hindus after he deleted his Facebook account. He had deleted his Facebook account after several of his posts went viral on social media platforms where he had targeted Hindus. It is unclear if he has deleted the Facebook account for good or deactivated it for now.

The arrest of Mohammed Zubair

Zubair was arrested by Delhi Police after a Twitter user ‘balajikijaiin’ put up a screenshot of his post mocking Bhagwan Hanuman.

A case was lodged against him on the basis of a complaint by the Twitter user ‘@balajikijaiin’. While tagging the Delhi police, the user had pointed out how Zubair was deliberately linking Honeymoon with brahmachari Lord Hanuman from an old movie clip.

Delhi Police in its statement in the court said Zubair did not cooperate in the investigation and also alleged he formatted that phone. The Police also alleged they found transactions worth 50 lakh from his bank account in the last few days. He was sent to four-day Police custody by a Delhi Court.