Tuesday, June 28, 2022
HomeNews ReportsFrom the tweet that got him arrested to police custody: Here is the latest...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

From the tweet that got him arrested to police custody: Here is the latest in Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair’s arrest

The timeline of arrest of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair

OpIndia Staff
From the tweet that got him arrested to police custody: Here is the latest in Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair's arrest
Mohammed Zubair of Alt News, image via Twenty Four News
7

On Monday night (June 27), the Delhi police brought Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to the IFSO Delhi Police Special Cell in Dwarka after he was sent to one day in police remand.

How Alt News’ Mohammed Zubair was arrested by Delhi Police

On Monday (June 27), Mohammed Zubair was arrested for hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community. He was booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 153 (provocation to cause riot) and 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings).

A case was lodged against him on the basis of a complaint by a Twitter user (@balajikijaiin). While tagging the Delhi police, the user had pointed out how Zubair was deliberately linking Honeymoon with brahmachari Lord Hanuman from an old movie clip.

In his objectionable tweet, Zubair claimed that a hotel named ‘Honeymoon’ was changed to ‘Hanuman’ in 2014 to keep up with Indian values (sanskaar).

Screengrab of the tweet

While speaking to ANI, the Delhi police informed, “The said post of Mohd. Zubair containing picture & words against a particular religious community are highly provocative & done deliberately which are more than sufficient to incite hatred among people which can be detrimental for maintenance of public tranquillity.”

Besides, Opindia had earlier reported how Zubair had unleashed his troll army on ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma by sharing partial clip of hers with comments on Prophet Muhammad. Subsequently, Islamists got triggered and calls for her beheading were made. Violence erupted in India for days, especially after Jumma Namaz, by Islamist mob and even terror organisations like Al Qaeda issued terror attack threats on India.

The Delhi police found Zubair to be non-cooperative and evasive during interrogation, following which they sought his custody.

“During investigation, conduct of Mohd Zubair was found questionable, which warranted his custodial interrogation to unravel conspiracy in this matter. Accordingly, he has been arrested & is being produced before court for seeking police custody remand,” the cops stated.

Mohammed Zubair sent to 1-day police remand

As such, the police sought 4-day remand before the Magistrate. However, Alt News co-founder Pratik Sinha had claimed that the police sought 7-day remand.

Screengrab of the tweet by Pratik Sinha

Although the counsel for Zubair tried to secure a bail, it was rejected on grounds of having no merit.

Mohammed Zubair was taken to Burari from Dwarka. Pratik Sinha was spotted alongside him. “The court has allowed accused Mohammed Zubair’s counsel’s plea to meet him once a day for half an hour in police custody for providing legal assistance,” informed the Delhi police.

Earlier, netizens on Twitter had dredged up old tweets of Zubair after a social media user highlighted how the ‘fact-checker,’ who instigated the blasphemy threats against Nupur Sharma, had a history of making derogatory posts over Hinduism and Hindu Gods.

After being exposed for his posts which hurt religious sentiments of Hindus, Zubair quickly pulled down his Facebook account, perhaps to scrub it clean of its controversial content. However, social media users pointed out how Zubair had been a serial offender, and his offences were not restricted to Facebook alone but extend well into the Twitter realm.

Social media users dug up old tweets from the AltNews co-founder, where he made uncharitable comments on Hindu beliefs and made Hindu Gods the object of his ridicule, and had demanded his arrest.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmohammed zubair, zubair, zubair arrested, mohammed zubair arrested, alt news
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Editor's picks

Twitter user whose tweet triggered FIR against Alt News’ Mohd Zubair now seeks action against Pratik Sinha

OpIndia Staff -
Day after arrest of Alt News' Mohammed Zubair by Delhi Police over derogatory tweets on Hindu gods and goddesses, the Twitter user whose tweets led to the arrest has sought action against his colleague and cofounder Pratik Sinha
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: FIR filed against filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma for derogatory remarks against NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Gopal Varma went unhinged and brought in the HIndu epic Mahabharata and the battle between Pandavas and Kauravas, where disrobing of Draupadi by Duryodhana, a Kaurava, was one of the most defining moments.

For a withheld tweet, Rana Ayyub gets support from people who either work for George Soros or are funded by Soros’s Open Society: Details

Rahul Gandhi supports Alt News’ Zubair after his arrest over hurting religious sentiments, had made Hinduphobic posts

Joe Biden walks up to PM Modi to greet him as latter stands for a group picture with French President and the Canadian PM...

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair arrested by Delhi Police for hurting religious sentiments

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,346FollowersFollow
27,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com