Friday, June 10, 2022
Afghan model arrested by Taliban for laughing at a comedian reading Quranic verses, Amnesty international demands ‘unconditional’ release

The Taliban published a video in the Dari language that said, "No one is allowed to insult Quranic verses or sayings of the Prophet Muhammad."

fghan model arrested by Taliban for laughing at Quranic verses
Ajmal Haqiqi, a famous Afghan model known for his fashion shows, modelling events, and YouTube videos, was shown chained in a light brown jail uniform in the videos released by the Taliban.
6

The Taliban have detained Afghan model and YouTuber Ajmal Haqiqi and three of his colleagues, accusing them of insulting Islam and the Quran. According to reports, the model was seen laughing in a video clip while his colleague Ghulam Sakhi recited the Quran verses in Arabic in a humorous tone. Sakhi has a speech impediment that he uses for comedy.

Ajmal Haqiqi, a famous Afghan model known for his fashion shows, modelling events, and YouTube videos, was apparently shown chained in a light brown jail uniform in the videos released by the Taliban.

The Taliban published a video in the Dari language that said, “No one is allowed to insult Quranic verses or sayings of the Prophet Muhammad.”

Amnesty International issued a statement on Wednesday requesting the unconditional and prompt release of Haqiqi and his colleagues. Amnesty International asked the Taliban to free Haqiqi and his comrades “immediately and unconditionally.” According to Amnesty International, the Taliban have “undertaken a blatant attack on the right to freedom of expression” by holding “Haqiqi and his colleagues and coercing them into apologising.”

Amnesty International’s South Asia campaigner, Samira Hamidi condemned the arrests, saying, “By detaining Haqiqi and his colleagues and coercing them into apologising, the Taliban have undertaken a blatant attack on the right to freedom of expression.”

It is notable that no such statement or demand has come from Amnesty International in the case of ex-BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma who has been receiving death threats and worldwide condemnation for her remarks on the Islamic prophet.

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August of last year, they have implemented a number of stringent policies, notably limiting the rights of women and religious minorities. Girls have been kept out of school.

Afghanistan’s Taliban leadership ordered female TV presenters to conceal their faces on the broadcast last month. Several female broadcasters and presenters then shared photographs on social media of themselves wearing face veils. The Taliban also made head-to-toe burkha mandatory for Afghan women. Furthermore, the Taliban leadership have said that women would not be permitted to wear coloured Hijab.

