Bihar is marked as the most affected state in the recent protests against the Agnipath scheme announced by the central government to provide the youth of the country with an opportunity to connect with the nation’s Armed Forces. While the protests brought some swathes of the country to a standstill, incriminating details about the demonstrations reveal how the protests may well have been planned in advance.

A sub-inspector who was injured while stopping the nuisance in the Buxar district, in his statement, described the incident as an attack by a hired mob. Meanwhile, a video went viral on social media, in which a youth protesting against the Agnipath scheme was seen to be unaware of the very scheme he was supposed to oppose. When asked, he told that he was called there by one Manish Bhaiya.

ये लो इनको ये नही पता कि ये यहाँ क्यों आये है.

अग्निपथ योजना क्या है ?



बस इनको तो मनीष भैया ने बोला है।



पुलिस ऐसे लोगो पर भी कड़ी से कड़ी कार्यवाही करें । pic.twitter.com/2LYEQLILNg — Sarika A Jain 🇮🇳 (@SarikaJainBJP) June 18, 2022

As the video went viral, people were curious to know who is Manish Bhaiya. In a matter of a few hours, Manish Bhaiya became a social media sensation.

मैंने किसी को नहीं बोला 😂 — Manish Choudhary (@manishchoudhrey) June 18, 2022

People on social media started tagging their friends named Manish and asking them if they are the same one.

Image Source: Twitter

Manish Yadav alias Manish Bhaiya is the President of the Patna University Students Union

Amidst all the claims being made on social media, OpIndia took an initiative to find out more about Manish Bhaiya. The youth seen in the viral video was protesting with a flag in his hand. We found that it is a flag of the Jan Adhikar Party. Moreover, we traced the location of the protest site in that video and it came out to be Patna. In the full version of the viral video, the protestor tells that Manish Bhaiya is protesting at some nearby distance and that he is related to the Jan Adhikar Party. The video was made by a local news channel called ITV.

More research revealed that this video is from the protests that took place on Friday 17th March 2022. The Jan Adhikar Party’s protest in Patna on this day was led by Patna University Students’ Union President and Jan Adhikar Party’s Yuva Morcha functionary Manish Yadav. OpIndia spoke to Manish Yadav, who led the protests. Manish said, “I don’t know the boy who is seen in the viral video, but that day the protests led by me took place at Dak Bungalow Chauraha Patna. The boy may have come with an acquaintance of mine.”

Manish Yadav admitted that the video footage was from the same protest that he led. Manish Yadav had also given a 72-hour ultimatum to the central government to withdraw the Agnipath scheme during the protest in Patna on Friday.

In Bihar, another leader named Manish Yadav of Jan Adhikar Party of Saharsa district also admitted that the Manish Bhaiya the boy is talking about in the viral video is Patna University’s Student Union President and his own party leader Manish Yadav.