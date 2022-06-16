The Congress party workers and leaders flocked to the streets and sparked mayhem in various parts of the country on Wednesday, as Rahul Gandhi joined the Enforcement Directorate’s interrogation for the third day in a row. Himangshu Das, the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Guwahati City Police was injured in an attack by Congress protesters who hit the streets of Guwahati on Wednesday as part of this nationwide protest. After the Guwahati cop was injured in an attack by Congress members in the city, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured actions against the perpetrators.

According to reports, a Congress worker had hit the Guwahati ACP with a bamboo stick as he tried to clear a busy road that the irate Congress supporters had blocked as part of their protest against the grilling of their out on bail leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate.

Pictures taken at the protest site captured ACP Himanshu Das with blood flowing down his face.

#Assam | #Guwahati ACP was injured during a protest by #Congress workers

“There was a Congress protest, wherein we also arrested some persons. During the same, I received a minor injury which was taken care of with little treatment,” the ACP reportedly told the media after the incident.

‘We have video recordings’, Assam CM assures action against Congress workers who attacked ACP

Following the incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured that those who attacked the officer will face consequences. The state police will take action against those who attacked Himangshu Das, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Dispur, the Assam Chief Minister stated in a speech in Diphu on Wednesday.

“Police have taken up a case. We have the video recording. Action will be taken as per the law against the person who has committed this. We have taken action against other criminals,” said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In what transpired on Wednesday in Guwahati Assam, a scuffle broke out between Congress workers and the Guwahati police team. As police officers attempted to restrain them, some workers were spotted clutching the party flag and using it aggressively to break through the barricades. The same bamboo flag pole was used to attack the Guwahati Assistant Commissioner of Police, who was attempting to bring the situation under control. The ACP was seen bleeding from the left side of his face, dangerously close to his eye.

On Wednesday, the Congress supporters launched a multi-city protest against the central agency that summoned Rahul Gandhi for questioning in the National Herald scam. The protest turned violent in the national capital as well as many parts of the country with Congress workers resorting to vandalism and hooliganism. In fact, the party workers indulged in arson and burnt tyres on the streets of Delhi to protest. The police had detained as many as 150 Congress workers, including senior party members like Randeep Surjewala, Jairam Ramesh, Gaurav Gogoi, Deepender Singh Hooda, Ranjeet Ranjan, Jeby Mather, Imran Pratapgarhi, Youth Congress chairman B V Srinivas, and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) chief Neeraj Kundan for creating ruckus on the streets of the national capital.

Rahul Gandhi to skip Jumma appearance for ED questioning, shifts blame on deceased senior Congress leader Motilal Vohra

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has sought more time to appear before the ED for questioning in the National Herald scam. He has cited his mother and co-accused, Sonia Gandhi’s health as the reason. Sonia Gandhi, also the party president, too, is summoned by the ED for questioning on 23rd June. Days after the summons, Sonia Gandhi said she had tested positive for coronavirus and was then subsequently admitted to Sir Ganga Ram hospital.

As reported by Republic, Rahul Gandhi may now appear before the ED for the fourth day of questioning on Monday, June 20.

Earlier it was reported that during the questioning, Rahul Gandhi has thrown now-deceased senior Congress leader and Gandhi family loyalist Motilal Vora under the bus and said it was Vora who was in charge of financial dealings and that he had no knowledge of the same.

As per a report by Times of India, Rahul Gandhi told the ED officials that former Congress Treasurer was responsible for all transactions related to the acquisition of Associated Journals Limited (AJL) by Young Indian. AJL publishes National Herald, the party’s mouthpiece masquerading as a newspaper.