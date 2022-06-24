Friday, June 24, 2022
Economy and FinanceNews Reports
Gautam Adani and his family’s donation of Rs 60,000 crore to be used in the fields of healthcare, education, and skill development

The Adani Foundation will oversee the donations, which will be used to support healthcare, education, and skill development.

Gautam Adani
Gautam Adani is the richest person in Asia. Image Source: Fortune India
On the occasion of the 60th birthday of Adani Group’s chairman Gautam Adani, he and his family decided to donate Rs 60,000 crore for social causes. The Adani Foundation will administer this corpus for various social causes.

According to reports, the Adani Foundation will oversee the donations, which will be used to support healthcare, education, and skill development. Gautam Adani said, “This is one the largest transfers made to a foundation in the Indian corporate history. This commitment also honors the birth centenary year of my father Shantilal Adani.”

A statement released by the Adani group said, “To utilize the potential of India’s demographic advantage, there is an ever-growing need to focus on the areas of healthcare, education, and skill development. The shortfalls in each of these areas are roadblocks to an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat.’ The Adani Foundation has gained rich experience in working with communities focused on integrated development efforts across all these areas. Addressing these challenges can significantly enhance the competence and competitiveness of our future workforce.”

Providing more details on the donations to be made, Gautam Adani said, “In addition to being the 100th birth anniversary of my inspiring father, this year also happens to be the year of my 60th birthday and therefore the family decided to contribute Rs. 60,000 crores towards charitable activities related to healthcare, education, and skill development, especially in the rural regions of our nation.”

He added, “We will invite three expert committees in the coming months to formalize strategy and decide the allocation of funds in these three areas. The committees will have members from the Adani family in supporting roles.”

Gautam Adani further said, “At a very fundamental level, programs related to all these three areas should be seen holistically and they collectively form the drivers to build an equitable and future-ready India. Our experience in large project planning and execution and the learnings from the work done by the Adani Foundation will help us uniquely accelerate these programs.”

The Adani group, which began as a modest agri-trading company in 1988, has grown into a conglomerate that engages in green energy, airports, data centers, cement, mining, logistics, and power generation. Gautam Adani is currently Asia’s richest person.

