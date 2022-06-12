The rape case against the son of Mahesh Joshi, a minister in the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, has taken a new turn. The victim has alleged that on Saturday (11th June 2022) night, some goons tried to kill her and threw a blue liquid on her face and hand.

The victim told that she was attacked by two youths while she was walking with her mother in southeast Delhi. The goons attacking her said, “Won’t you listen? Why you are not withdrawing the case?” The victim had feared an attack and asked for protection earlier as well.

Police have registered a case under sections 195 A (threatening any person to give false evidence), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and started the investigation. The woman was taken to the AIIMS trauma center after the attack for her medical examination.

An FIR was lodged by the woman against Rohit Joshi under several serious sections including rape in Delhi’s Sadar Bazar police station. Rohit Joshi is the son of Mahesh Joshi who is the water supply minister in the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan. The victim woman works for a Rajasthan-based news channel.

The girl has stated in her complaint that Rohit attacked her and forced her to get an abortion when she became pregnant. The victim stated in her police complaint that the accused raped her multiple times in Jaipur and Delhi. In addition, the victim has reported rape and unnatural sex with her in Delhi.

Rohit and the girl had been Facebook friends for almost two years, according to the girl. As per the complaint, on January 8, 2021, Rohit drove her to his friend’s residence in Sawai Madhopur where Rohit raped her after forcing her to consume psychoactive substances. When she became unconscious, Rohit filmed and photographed her naked.

The complainant says when she became pregnant, Rohit coerced her into having an abortion, as per the complaint. The girl claimed that on August 12, 2021, Rohit summoned her to his friend Ajay Yadav’s workplace and assaulted her during a conversation. After that, on September 3-4, Rohit brought her to a Delhi hotel and raped her. After that, on April 17, 2022, raped her again.

According to the FIR, Rohit repeatedly threatened the victim in the name of his father. Rohit further stated that he has had contacts with miscreants and the mafia and that he is not frightened of the cops. He warned her about being treated like Bhanwari Devi. The woman claims that the father-son duo poses a threat to her and her family’s lives.

The case was filed on May 8 at a police station in the North District under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc. with intent to commit an offense), 312 (causing miscarriage), 366 (kidnapping, abducting, or inducing woman to compel her for marriage, etc), 377 (unnatural offenses), and 506 (criminal intimidation). According to a top Delhi Police officer, the Rajasthan Police has been notified of the FIR and will probe further.