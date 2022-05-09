A 23-year-old woman has filed a rape complaint against Rohit Joshi, the son of Dr Mahesh Joshi, the Rajasthan government’s water supply minister. The young woman working for a Rajasthan-based news channel has filed a rape case with Delhi’s Sadar Bazar police station. A zero FIR has been filed in Sadar Bazar police station and forwarded to Sawai Madhopur.

The girl has stated in her complaint that Rohit attacked her and forced her to get an abortion when she became pregnant. The victim stated in her police complaint that the accused raped her multiple times in Jaipur and Delhi. In addition, the victim has reported rape and unnatural sex with her in Delhi.

Rohit and the girl had been Facebook friends for almost two years, according to the girl. As per the complaint, on January 8, 2021, Rohit drove her to his friend’s residence in Sawai Madhopur. Where Rohit raped her after forcing her to consume psychoactive substances. When she became unconscious, Rohit filmed and photographed her naked.

When she became pregnant, Rohit coerced her into having an abortion, as per the complaint. The girl claimed that on August 12, 2021, Rohit summoned her to his friend Ajay Yadav’s workplace and assaulted her during a conversation. Rohit forced her to undergo an abortion. After that, on September 3-4, Rohit brought her to a Delhi hotel and raped her. After that, on April 17, 2022, raped her again under the guise of conversation.

According to the FIR, Rohit repeatedly threatened the victim in the name of his father. Rohit further stated that he has had contacts with miscreants and the mafia and that he is not frightened of the cops. He warned her about being treated like Bhanwari Devi. The woman claims that the father-son duo poses a threat to her and her family’s lives.

The case was filed on May 8 at a police station in the North District under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc. with intent to commit an offence), 312 (causing miscarriage), 366 (kidnapping, abducting, or inducing woman to compel her for marriage, etc), 377 (unnatural offences), and 506 (criminal intimidation). According to a top Delhi Police officer, the Rajasthan Police has been notified of the FIR and will probe further.

It is notable that Deepak Meena, the son of Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena from Rajgarh, Rajasthan, was recently arrested by police in a case of rape of a juvenile. The case involves the gang-rape of a juvenile girl in class 10 at Dausa’s Mandavar police station.