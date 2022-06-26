Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took potshots at the Shiv Sena on Saturday (June 25).

He said, “We have 200 hotels in Guwahati & all have guests. Would we remove guests stating the flood situation? BJP is supporting (rebel Shiv Sena MLAs) in Maharashtra, I won’t get involved.”

The Assam CM thanked the Sena and its internal political turmoil for bringing the focus of the mainstream media to the flooding situation in Assam.

Assam | Our job is to provide security, comfort stay to anyone who's come from outside. Tomorrow, even if Congress comes, I will extend the same welcome. I am grateful Shiv Sena came, its the reason Assam's flood was highlighted: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

“Our job is to provide security, comfort stay to anyone who’s come from outside. Tomorrow, even if Congress comes, I will extend the same welcome. I am grateful Shiv Sena came, its the reason Assam’s flood was highlighted”, he was heard as saying.

While the Opposition has been trying to blame the BJP leader for supposedly prioritising politics over the lives of people affected by floods, Sarma surveyed different areas of Nagaon district via an NDRF boat.

#WATCH Assam CM Himanata Biswa Sarma today travelled in an NDRF boat to different areas of Nagaon district to assess the situation arising out of the floods



(Source: Assam CM's Twitter account)

Earlier, he had rubbished claims that the BJP or Assam government was going to sponsor the private stay of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs at a hotel in Guwahati.

“Why Assam will spend money for them? Anyone can file an RTI to find it, why will we spend money for them? If someone comes to Assam, why Assam govt will pay their bills?” he said.

“Are people in Maharashtra or their MLAs facing such severe financial crisis that we have to pay their lodging bill? Or, why will we even pay even if they ask?” he further added.

On Friday (June 24), Sarma invited incumbent Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to Guwahati on a vacation. “How can I ban the people from coming and staying in hotels in our state? Tomorrow if you book a hotel and I prohibit you and say that there is a federal structure in the country and so you don’t come to the hotel in Assam, will it be fine? Will you call it a federal structure?” he inquired.