Grateful to Shiv Sena MLAs for chosing Assam as the floods got highlighted this way, CM Himanta throws shade amid Maharashtra crisis

Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that the Assam govt will not be footing the bill for rebel Shiv Sena MLA stay in the state.

OpIndia Staff
Himanta Biswa Sarma takes potshots at Shiv Sena, media over floods
Himanta Biswa Sarma, image via ANI
Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took potshots at the Shiv Sena on Saturday (June 25).

He said, “We have 200 hotels in Guwahati & all have guests. Would we remove guests stating the flood situation? BJP is supporting (rebel Shiv Sena MLAs) in Maharashtra, I won’t get involved.”

The Assam CM thanked the Sena and its internal political turmoil for bringing the focus of the mainstream media to the flooding situation in Assam.

“Our job is to provide security, comfort stay to anyone who’s come from outside. Tomorrow, even if Congress comes, I will extend the same welcome. I am grateful Shiv Sena came, its the reason Assam’s flood was highlighted”, he was heard as saying.

While the Opposition has been trying to blame the BJP leader for supposedly prioritising politics over the lives of people affected by floods, Sarma surveyed different areas of Nagaon district via an NDRF boat.

Earlier, he had rubbished claims that the BJP or Assam government was going to sponsor the private stay of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs at a hotel in Guwahati.

“Why Assam will spend money for them? Anyone can file an RTI to find it, why will we spend money for them? If someone comes to Assam, why Assam govt will pay their bills?” he said.

“Are people in Maharashtra or their MLAs facing such severe financial crisis that we have to pay their lodging bill? Or, why will we even pay even if they ask?” he further added.

On Friday (June 24), Sarma invited incumbent Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to Guwahati on a vacation. “How can I ban the people from coming and staying in hotels in our state? Tomorrow if you book a hotel and I prohibit you and say that there is a federal structure in the country and so you don’t come to the hotel in Assam, will it be fine? Will you call it a federal structure?” he inquired.

