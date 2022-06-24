Friday, June 24, 2022
HomeNews Reports'Uddhav Thackeray should also come to Assam on vacation': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Uddhav Thackeray should also come to Assam on vacation’: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says all MLAs of all states are welcome

Himanta Biswa Sarma further said, "I don't know how many days will they stay there but whatever number of days they spend in Assam, I will be happy for that. They should stay there. I invite everyone to Assam. Everyone should come to Assam."

OpIndia Staff
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Himanta Biswa Sarma said all MLAs should come to Assam. Image Source: ANI twitter handle
1

As the Eknath Shinde camp of the Shiv Sena MLAs has chosen the Hotel Radisson Blu of Guwahati to stay at, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has invited Uddhav Thackeray to Guwahati on a vacation. Himanta Biswa Sarma said so when he was asked about the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs staying in the hotel at Guwahati.

While speaking to ANI, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “I heard from you only that more MLAs are reaching Guwahati. I invite all the MLAs in the country to come and stay in Assam.” In response to this, the ANI reporter asked Himanta Biswa Sarma’s reaction to the allegations by opposition the Assam Chief Minister is disturbing the federal structure by allowing rebel Shiv Sena MLAs to stay in his state.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “How does this have anything to do with federal structure? How can I ban the people from coming and staying in hotels in our state? Tomorrow if you book a hotel and I prohibit you and say that there is a federal structure in the country and so you don’t come to the hotel in Assam, will it be fine? Will you call it a federal structure?”

Himanta Biswa Sarma further said, “I don’t know how many days will they stay there but whatever number of days they spend in Assam, I will be happy for that. They should stay there. I invite everyone to Assam. Everyone should come to Assam.”

When asked for his message to Uddhav Thackeray, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “He should also come to Assam on vacation.”

Earlier, Himanta Biswa Sarma had expressed his welcoming gesture for the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs to Assam and said, “If Guwahati becomes the political epicentre of all the states, centre or even foreign countries, I will welcome it.”

Himanta Biswa Sarma had said, “This is the time the state govt needs money. If the hotel rooms are full at this time, we will get a tax. We have good hotels in Guwahati now, there is Radisson, there is Taj, therefore everyone should come to Guwahati so that business in the city increases. One person staying in a hotel means we will get GST, we will earn.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAssam hotel, Radisson Blu Guwahati, Shiv Sena MLAs
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘How can you ally with Kafirs? You will burn in Jahannam fire’: Ex-Muslim man narrates threats he received after ‘Ghar Wapsi’ to Hinduism

OpIndia Staff -

Congress workers and leaders clash with police while protesting against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs in Guwahati, one cop injured

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court dismisses petition by Zakia Jafri challenging clean chit to Narendra Modi, here is what the Court said about SIT report while junking...

OpIndia Staff -

‘MVA Govt released crores of funds by issuing 160 orders in 48 hours of political crisis’: Says Maharashtra BJP, asks governor to intervene

OpIndia Staff -

Ajumon and Majeed sell Kerala women Rekha and Usha to Arab families in Kuwait: How they were beaten, starved, blackmailed and finally, rescued

OpIndia Staff -

Paper shortage hits Pakistan, millions of students likely to be without books during the next academic year

OpIndia Staff -

‘Workers will come on the roads, they will find it difficult to return’: As Eknath Shinde’s camp swells, Sanjay Raut threatens rebel MLAs with...

OpIndia Staff -

Netflix lays off 300 employees in the second round of job cuts amidst falling subscriptions

OpIndia Staff -

Rape and death threats, shit in dabbas and pics on porn sites: Singer Sona Mohapatra recalls what she faced after criticising Salman Khan

OpIndia Staff -

Father was puncturewala, biriyani seller son financed stone pelters in Kanpur violence: Mukhtar Baba says riots were planned to acquire Chandreshwar Hata land

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,219FollowersFollow
27,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com