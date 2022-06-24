As the Eknath Shinde camp of the Shiv Sena MLAs has chosen the Hotel Radisson Blu of Guwahati to stay at, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has invited Uddhav Thackeray to Guwahati on a vacation. Himanta Biswa Sarma said so when he was asked about the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs staying in the hotel at Guwahati.

While speaking to ANI, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “I heard from you only that more MLAs are reaching Guwahati. I invite all the MLAs in the country to come and stay in Assam.” In response to this, the ANI reporter asked Himanta Biswa Sarma’s reaction to the allegations by opposition the Assam Chief Minister is disturbing the federal structure by allowing rebel Shiv Sena MLAs to stay in his state.

#WATCH “…He (Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray) should also come to Assam for vacation,” says Assam CM & BJP leader Himanata Biswa Sarma, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/vqtS5F6Jcr — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “How does this have anything to do with federal structure? How can I ban the people from coming and staying in hotels in our state? Tomorrow if you book a hotel and I prohibit you and say that there is a federal structure in the country and so you don’t come to the hotel in Assam, will it be fine? Will you call it a federal structure?”

Himanta Biswa Sarma further said, “I don’t know how many days will they stay there but whatever number of days they spend in Assam, I will be happy for that. They should stay there. I invite everyone to Assam. Everyone should come to Assam.”

When asked for his message to Uddhav Thackeray, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “He should also come to Assam on vacation.”

Earlier, Himanta Biswa Sarma had expressed his welcoming gesture for the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs to Assam and said, “If Guwahati becomes the political epicentre of all the states, centre or even foreign countries, I will welcome it.”

Himanta Biswa Sarma had said, “This is the time the state govt needs money. If the hotel rooms are full at this time, we will get a tax. We have good hotels in Guwahati now, there is Radisson, there is Taj, therefore everyone should come to Guwahati so that business in the city increases. One person staying in a hotel means we will get GST, we will earn.”