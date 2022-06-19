The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) has raised concerns about the recent attacks and robbery at Hindu Temples across many states in the United States of America. The group’s official Twitter account has reported instances of daylight robbery by threatening the priests in the US states of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

#Alert: Multiple reports from NJ, PA & NY temples of groups of females entering during off-hours, masquerading as devotees or curious visitors. They then attempt to enter sanctum, encircle priest/staff, threaten & brandish knives. Multiple temples reporting large sum robberies. pic.twitter.com/uIRxkXbTJi — Hindu American Foundation (@HinduAmerican) June 18, 2022

According to the US-based Hindu rights group, the recent robberies in Hindu temples across America have been motivated in a similar fashion. It has been reported that groups of females have entered the temples during unusual hours masquerading as devotees or curious visitors. In recent incidences, The females have entered the sanctum sanctorum of the temple to gherao the priest or temple staff and threaten them by brandishing knives.

Such instances have been reported in the states of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania amounting to large-sum of robberies. In the pictures attached by the Hindu American Foundation, two hijab-clad women wearing masks were caught in the CCTV footage inside a temple in New Jersey.

Concerning the recent events, the Foundation has called for increased security at Hindu Temples across the country. “Temples must prepare security protocols and staff/volunteers must be empowered to approach unknown visitors and ask for an introduction,” HAF suggests in the context of rising attacks on Hindu temples and growing Hinduphobia worldwide.

In 2019, a similar incident took place in Jersey City, NJ when Devendra Shukla, a 43-year-old priest at the Hindu Samaj Temple of Mahwah was attacked and racially abused in front of his daughter. Tulsi Gabbard, the former representative from Hawaii and a prominent Hindu politician in the US had confessed to having experienced Hinduphobia directly in each of her campaigns for the Congress.

Unfortunately, Hinduphobia is very real. I’ve experienced it directly in each of my campaigns for Congress & in this presidential race. Here’s just one example of what Hindus face every day in our country. Sadly, our political leaders & media not only tolerate it, but foment it. https://t.co/60MDtszQHf — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 5, 2020

