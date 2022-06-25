Saturday, June 25, 2022
HomeNews ReportsIran: Teenage girls arrested for not wearing hijab during skateboarding event
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Iran: Teenage girls arrested for not wearing hijab during skateboarding event

A video purportedly depicting Tuesday's 'Go Skateboarding Day' celebration on Chamran Boulevard in Shiraz went viral on social media in Iran, infuriating orthodox religious conservatives in a country where all women and young girls are required to wear a hijab.

OpIndia Staff
Iran: Teenage girls arrested for not wearing hijab during skateboarding event
Screengrab from the viral video.
71

Iranian officials have reportedly arrested a number of juvenile girls and others for not wearing hijabs during a skateboarding event in Shiraz, a city in southern Iran.

A video purportedly depicting Tuesday’s ‘Go Skateboarding Day’ celebration on Chamran Boulevard in Shiraz went viral on social media in Iran, infuriating orthodox religious conservatives in a country where all women and young girls are required to wear a hijab.

According to Shiraz police commander Faraj Shojaee, as quoted by state news agency IRNA, a number of girls “removed their hijab at the end of the sports event without observing the religious considerations and legal norms.” “With the coordination of the judiciary, a number of perpetrators and people related to this gathering were identified and arrested on Thursday,” he said.

“Holding any mixed sports or non-sports gathering without observing the religious and legal norms is prohibited… and the organisers will be dealt with according to the law,” Shojaee further added.

It is worth noting that under Islamic law, which has been in effect in Iran since the 1979 revolution, women are required to wear a hijab, which covers the head and neck thus hiding the hair. While Iranian women struggle to be liberated and break free from the confines of headscarves, the hijab is exploited to forward the Islamic agenda over the world.

The hijab has been a major source of controversy in India in recent months. The Karnataka hijab controversy caused enough uproar and violence in the country for authorities to intervene and the judiciary to provide certain directives.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Restrictions under section 144 imposed in Mumbai and Thane after Shiv Sena workers vandalise offices of rebel leaders

OpIndia Staff -

Director of Islamic outfit, who now denies asking Muslims to join Agneepath, called Yakub hanging ‘inhuman’: Here are his other communal views

Dibakar Dutta -

Can someone steal money from your Paytm account by scanning FASTag on your car? Know the truth of claims made in a viral video

OpIndia Staff -

As Shiv Sainiks go on a rampage vandalising offices of rebel MLAs, here is how a sympathetic ‘journalist’ working for ThePrint defends their violence

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde forms a new group named “Shiv Sena Balasaheb’

OpIndia Staff -

As Amit Shah blames ideologically aligned journalists for making the 2002 Gujarat riots worse, here is how they impacted the entire media narrative

Rahul Roushan -

From fetus killed with sword to Sanjiv Bhatt’s imaginary meeting with CM Modi: Busting 5 myths used to defame Modi and Shah after 2002...

OpIndia Staff -

‘You are responsible for the safety of MLAs and their families’, Eknath Shinde camp writes to Uddhav Thackeray calling removal of security a political...

OpIndia Staff -

75 ‘concerned citizens’ including retired IAS and IPS officers, and Ramchandra Guha, send a letter to Karnataka CM to express concern

OpIndia Staff -

‘This is man-made flood’: Assam CM assures strong action against those who damaged an embankment causing massive flood in Silchar

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,205FollowersFollow
27,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com