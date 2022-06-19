Sunday, June 19, 2022
Updated:

Crash landing on you: US President Joe Biden falls off bike, watch viral video

Biden had his foot caught in the pedal of the cycle and lost balance and fell down.

US President Joe Biden fell off his bike
President Biden fell off his bike (Image: Sarah Silbiger/NYT)
On June 18, United States President Joe Biden fell off his bike when he stopped to greet supporters.

He was on a weekend trip to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The videos of him falling off the bike went viral on social media.

Biden stood up almost immediately with the help of the people around and said, “I am good”. When asked what happened, President Biden said, “I got my foot caught up.” Reports suggest his foot got caught up in the tow cages before he could steady himself. He asked to remove the toe cages. In a statement, the White House official said President Biden did not require medical attention. The official said, “As the President said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine. No medical attention needed. The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family.”

Biden and first lady Jill Biden marked their 45 marriage anniversary on Friday. Reuters quoted an unnamed White House official speaking, “As the president said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting, and he is fine. The president looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family.”

