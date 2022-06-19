On June 18, United States President Joe Biden fell off his bike when he stopped to greet supporters.

Here’s footage I took of President @JoeBiden falling over on his bike this morning in Rehoboth. pic.twitter.com/hCt1af0pFU — Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) June 18, 2022

He was on a weekend trip to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The videos of him falling off the bike went viral on social media.

New video emerges of Pres. Joe Biden’s bike crash in Delaware this morning. pic.twitter.com/4KMiQdr6XQ — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) June 18, 2022

Biden stood up almost immediately with the help of the people around and said, “I am good”. When asked what happened, President Biden said, “I got my foot caught up.” Reports suggest his foot got caught up in the tow cages before he could steady himself. He asked to remove the toe cages. In a statement, the White House official said President Biden did not require medical attention. The official said, “As the President said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine. No medical attention needed. The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family.”

“No medical attention is needed,” a @WhiteHouse official tells the pool. pic.twitter.com/bvgaxSqsL3 — Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) June 18, 2022

Biden and first lady Jill Biden marked their 45 marriage anniversary on Friday. Reuters quoted an unnamed White House official speaking, “As the president said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting, and he is fine. The president looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family.”