Monday, June 27, 2022
HomePoliticsFireworks expected as Sr advocate Harish Salve takes on Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Fireworks expected as Sr advocate Harish Salve takes on Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi in Maharashtra political crisis

Harish Salve and Abhishek Manu Singhvi had faced each other last time in the Rajasthan political crisis.

OpIndia Staff
Fireworks expected as Harish Salve takes on Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi in Maharashtra political crisis
Harish Salve, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, images via DNA India
6

Days after Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal issued disqualification notices to 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, Eknath Shinde had moved the Supreme Court to seek a stay on the notices.

The Shinde camp will be represented in the apex court on Monday (June 27) by eminent lawyer, Harish Salve.

On the other hand, the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Sena will be represented in the Court by Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

“Learnt that two writs filed today by #Shinde group listed tomorrow in SC for hearing in vacation bench! Happy to appear for #ShivSena headed by #Uddhavji and its office bearers,” he had informed in a tweet.

Until a few years ago, Singhvi, like many Congress leaders, was a vocal proponent of the Sema. In July 2014, he tweeted, “Shiv Sena is not Shiv Sena / It is Shameless Sena.” The Congress leader has now deleted the contentious tweet from his timeline.

Screengrab of the deleted tweet by Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Reportedly, the matter will be heard by a vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala.

The Courtroom is expected to be heated with, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Harish Salve facing each other. The two great legal minds had earlier come face to face during the Rajasthan political crisis.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had requested the deployment of additional central security forces to maintain the law and order in the State. The development came at the backdrop of provocative remarks by the Uddhav Thackeray camp.

“Offices and homes of some of the MLAs have been vandalised with the police being a mute spectator,” he had informed in a letter to Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla. The Centre had also provided Y+ security cover to the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmaharashtra crisis, maharashtra political crisis
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,279FollowersFollow
27,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com