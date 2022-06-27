Days after Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal issued disqualification notices to 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, Eknath Shinde had moved the Supreme Court to seek a stay on the notices.

The Shinde camp will be represented in the apex court on Monday (June 27) by eminent lawyer, Harish Salve.

Breaking – Senior counsel Harish Salve to represent Eknath Shinde camp in Supreme Court tomorrow — Ganesh Thakur गणेश ठाकूर (@7_ganesh) June 26, 2022

On the other hand, the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Sena will be represented in the Court by Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

“Learnt that two writs filed today by #Shinde group listed tomorrow in SC for hearing in vacation bench! Happy to appear for #ShivSena headed by #Uddhavji and its office bearers,” he had informed in a tweet.

Learnt that two writs filed today by #Shinde group listed tomm in #sc for hearing in vacation bench! Happy to appear for #shivSena headed by #uddhavji and its office bearers. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) June 26, 2022

Until a few years ago, Singhvi, like many Congress leaders, was a vocal proponent of the Sema. In July 2014, he tweeted, “Shiv Sena is not Shiv Sena / It is Shameless Sena.” The Congress leader has now deleted the contentious tweet from his timeline.

Screengrab of the deleted tweet by Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Reportedly, the matter will be heard by a vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala.

The Courtroom is expected to be heated with, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Harish Salve facing each other. The two great legal minds had earlier come face to face during the Rajasthan political crisis.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had requested the deployment of additional central security forces to maintain the law and order in the State. The development came at the backdrop of provocative remarks by the Uddhav Thackeray camp.

“Offices and homes of some of the MLAs have been vandalised with the police being a mute spectator,” he had informed in a letter to Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla. The Centre had also provided Y+ security cover to the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.