40 bodies will arrive for postmortem from Guwahati, we had send them for sacrifice at Kamakhya: Sanjay Raut issues another threat to rebel MLAs

Sanjay Raut said that Kamakhya temple in Guwahati is a 'Jadu Tona' temple and the rebel MLAs will be sacrificed at the Shakti Peeth where ritual animal sacrifice is performed

Sanjay Raut compares rebel Shiv Sena MLAs with alleged sacrifices at Kamakhya Devi Temple in Assam
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut continues to issue threats to dissident party MLAs led by Eknath Shinde currently staying in Guwahati. In a sensational and disturbing remark, the controversial politician has threatened that the death bodies of the rebel MLAs will return to Mumbai. Speaking at the ‘Shiv Sena Melava’ (party gathering) of workers at Sahisar in Mumbai, Raut went up to say, “40 bodies will arrive from Guwahati and they will be directly sent for post-mortem,” in a remark directed at the rebel Sena MLAs.

On Sunday, Sanjay Raut was speaking at a party gathering in Mumbai’s Dahisar and took my snides at the Eknath Shinde-led rebel group of MLAs residing in Radisson Blu Hotel in Assam’s Guwahati. Raut said, “When bodies of these forty MLAs will arrive, they will be directly sent for postmortem.” After a brief silence after this comment by Raut, a party worker from the audience said, “No sir, we will directly immerse their ashes.” “Yes, we will send them to Chatt Pooja” Raut replied while the audience burst out in laughter.

“In Guwahati, we have sent forty bulls which will be sacrificed. In Assam, there is Kamakhya Devi Mandir – Jadu Tona Mandir, where bulls are sacrificed. We have sent forty bulls from here who will be sacrificed,” Raut saying targeting the Rebel Shiv Sena leaders in Guwahati. He also referred to the Kamkhya Devi Mandir as ‘Jadu Tona’ Mandir.

Raut asked how dare the MLAs are sitting in Guwahati and allegedly conspiring against him. Excited Shiv Sena workers were bursting out in laughter and cheering Sanjay Raut after his hateful remarks. One of the party workers stood up and commented, “Sir In that flock of 40 bulls, there are three buffaloes as well,” in a misogynistic remark levelled at three female Shiv Sena MLAs in the Shinde Camp.

Amidst the grand Shiv Sena rebellion, The Eknath Shinde camp has the support of 38 MLAs, which is more than the required two-thirds of MLAs of the party to defect without attracting the provisions of the anti-defection law. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has moved to disqualify 16 of the MLAs, citing their absence from party meetings despite whips issued by the party. Recently, there were reports of cabinet Minister Uday Samant also joining the Shinde group, leaving Aditya Thackeray the lone Sena Minister in the MVA government.

