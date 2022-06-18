Amidst violent protests over the newly enacted Agnipath scheme for recruitment into armed forces, several central govt ministries have started announcing reservations for jobs for the Agniveers after they retire on completing their 4-year term. After the home ministry announced 10% reservation in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Riffles, now the Defence Ministry and the Civil Aviation Ministry also announced jobs for the Agniveers in their ministries.

The Defence ministry has approved a proposal to reserve 10% of vacancies for Agniveers after they complete their terms. In a tweet, the Office of the Defence Minister of India said, “Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal to reserve 10% of the job vacancies in Ministry of Defence for ‘Agniveers’ meeting requisite eligibility criteria.”

The Ministry informed that the 10% reservation will be applicable for defence civilian posts, Indian Coast Guard and 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings. “This reservation would be in addition to existing reservation for ex-servicemen,” it said.

“Necessary amendments to relevant recruitment rules will be undertaken to implement these provisions. Defence Public Sector Undertakings will be advised to make similar amendments to their respective recruitment rules. Necessary age relaxation provision will also be made,” it further added.

It may be noted that under the Agnipath scheme, the Agniveers will be able to apply for permanent commission after they complete their 4-year term, and 25% of them will be recruited for permanent posts in the armed forces. How additional jobs under the defence ministry have been reserved for them.

Civil Aviation ministry

Similarly, the ministry of Civil Aviation also has announced that they will recruit the Agniveers for various posts. The ministry informed that various services like air traffic services, aircraft technician services, maintenance, repair & overhaul of aircraft, meteorological services, air accident investigator services etc will be opened up for them. The Agniveers can also work in flight safety, administrative, finance, IT & communications staff, logistics and supply chain, and management wings of Ministry.

Earlier on Saturday (June 18) morning, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced that 10% of the vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Assam Rifles will be reserved for Agniveers after the completion of their service under the Agnipath scheme.

In addition, the ministry has declared that Agniveers would be offered a three-year age relaxation above the specified maximum age restriction for service recruitment in CAPF. The ministry has also declared that 5 years of age relaxation will be provided for the first batch of Agniveers.

This move comes at a juncture when a lot of misinformation and apprehension is being spread against the scheme and its utility. By making this decision, the government has reiterated its former position that Agniveers would be provided with a variety of opportunities once their Tour of Duty is complete.