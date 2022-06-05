On June 5, Naveen Kumar Jindal urged everyone on social media not to make his address public as he was getting threats to his life on social media. The tweet came after he was suspended from Bharatiya Janata Party and his suspension letter was shared on social media. In a tweet, Jindal said, “I have a special request to everyone, please do not make my address public. I am getting death threats for my family and me continuously on social media too.” He also tagged Delhi Police and Delhi LG in his tweet.

News agency ANI and media house NDTV’s journalists had published suspension letters of BJP’s Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal that included their addresses. Though ANI deleted the tweet, the addresses were already public. As a responsible portal, we are not publishing any tweets or suspension letters. Sharma has also made a similar request on social media.

Earlier, BJP had suspended Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal from the party’s primary membership. The suspension came after BJP issued a press release where it had said that the party respects all religions and denounces derogatory remarks made against any religious personality.

In the suspension letter, it was mentioned that Jindal published views that could have caused communal disharmony. He was expelled from the party as his views were not in line with the views of the party.